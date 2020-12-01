Winter weather advisory issued for Ashe and Watauga counties

The National Weather Service has issued a winter-weather advisory for Ashe and Watauga counties with light to moderate snow falling in those areas.

The advisory remains in effect until 4 p.m. Tuesday, the weather service said.

As of 2 p.m., Ashe County had received 5 inches of snow, and areas in Watauga County had received 1 to 2 inches of snow, said Vance Joyner, a weather service meteorologist in Blacksburg, Va.

The snow will cause slippery roads and reduced visibility at times under an half mile, the weather service said. Winds are gusting as high as 40 mph.

A cold front combined with moisture is producing the snowfall, Joyner said.

