Woman who fell to her death at Pilot Mountain on Monday is identified

A woman who died Monday after she fell 90 feet at Pilot Mountain State Park has been identified.

Miriam Cho, 30, of Durham died in the incident, said Eric Southern, the director of Surry County Emergency Services.

Cho was with another person when Cho fell about 3:40 p.m., a spokeswoman with the N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation has said.

When Surry County emergency medical technicians arrived at the scene, they found Cho unresponsive, the Surry County Emergency Services said in a news release.

A park ranger got to Cho within minutes after she fell and attempted life-saving measures, the spokeswoman said. Cho was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Pilot Mountain Rescue Squad and personnel with Pilot Mountain State Park also responded to the scene.

Cho worked as an part-time project coordinator at Duke University, according to her LinkedIn page. Cho received a master's of divinity degree in 2020 from the Duke University Divinity School.

A memorial service for Cho will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at the Duke University Chapel in Durham, according to the website, rememberingmiriamcho.com.

Cho's death was the first fatality at the park since July 31, 2012. On that day, the body of Lloyd Ramsey was discovered after the experienced climber fell 50 feet in the climbing area.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.