Yadkin solar farm project gains financing

An Asheville solar company, Pine Gate Renewables, said Wednesday it has closed financing on the $89.2 million Sugar Solar 81-megawatt project in the Yadkinville and East Bend areas.

Pine Gate will develop and construct the solar facility on the 180-acre site. The 70,000-panel solar farm is expected to go online in the third quarter. MUFG served as lead arranger on the financing.

The solar farm will provide energy to Duke Energy Carolinas through a 20-year purchase power agreement.

Sugar Solar will provide temporary construction jobs to 120 local workers for up to seven months during the build-out. It will provide $1.82 million in tax revenue for the local community over the course of the agreement.

Richard Craver