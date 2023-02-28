State officials are giving a company 30 days to fill gaps in its environmental assessment related to a potentially explosive 2021 fire that destroyed a Winston-Salem fertilizer plant and disrupted the lives of thousands of neighbors for days.

In a Feb. 24 letter to Winston Weaver Co. President Michael Spence, the N.C. Department of Environmental Control says an 822-page report analyzing the North Cherry Street site did not address high concentrations of ammonia detected in water collected from test wells and omitted the results of recent surface water testing conducted for the company.

The letter from Thomas Moore, a hydrologist in NCDEQ’s Winston-Salem Regional Office, also questions the environmental report’s conclusion that no public wells were close enough to the site to be impacted by runoff.

“Please indicate in this section how that was determined,” Moore writes. “Considering that groundwater was found to be impacted with fertilizers, petroleum, and solvents, the (NCDEQ Inactive Hazardous Sites Program) wants to make sure that there are no water supply wells at risk within a 1,500-foot radius of the site.”

Moore also instructs the company to identify any nearby municipal water connections.

The environmental assessment — completed for Winston Weaver by Montrose Engineering and Geology and submitted to the state Jan. 31, exactly a year after the fire broke out — acknowledged high levels of potentially hazardous arsenic and chromium discovered at the site but didn’t address higher-than-acceptable levels of ammonium and hazardous metals found in groundwater, according to the letter.

“This issue will need to be addressed and included in your report,” Moore informs the company.

The presence of ammonia at the Weaver site likely was no surprise. About 90% of ammonia produced industrially ends up in fertilizer.

The chemical compound is found in low levels in nature and in the human body, and is commonly used in cleaning solutions.

High concentrations of ammonia can harm aquatic life if it reaches bodies of water. Environmental officials observed fish kills around the Weaver site after runoff from firefighting efforts reached nearby creeks.

NCDEQ’s letter also touches on other elements it suggests are missing from the assessment.

“It is our understanding that recent surface water samples were collected by Winston Weaver,” the letter says. “Please include these results along with a map showing the location of the samples in this report.”

The communication also asks for clarifications and explanations related to the assessment, which the state will use in deciding appropriate future uses for the 8-acre site.

An ordinance change approved by the Winston-Salem City Council last year would prevent another fertilizer manufacturing facility from being built there.

Explosives on site

The fire broke out Jan. 31 and took days to extinguish. Concerned over a potential explosion of 500 tons of ammonium nitrate stored at the plant, emergency management officials issued a voluntary evacuation order affecting about 6,000 residents.

Ammonium nitrate, a common ingredient in fertilizer, is used as an explosive for mining and other commercial uses.

Firefighters initially retreated from the flames, which threatened to spark what Winston-Salem’s fire chief declared could have been “one of the worst explosions in U.S. history,” until the threat of a blast had subsided.

Smoke from the fire led to air-quality readings as much as seven times worse than what the Environmental Protection Agency classifies as “hazardous,” and chemical-laced runoff flowed from the site into Monarcas and Mill creeks, killing fish and prompting the city to issue an alert encouraging residents to avoid those waters.

Fire officials said they were unable to determine the cause of the fire. A group of residents living near the site at the time of the blaze have filed a class-action lawsuit against the company.

While officials consider next steps and future uses for the Weaver property, researchers plan to study the fire’s impact beyond the site.

The project will compare the ongoing conditions of as many as 900 Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist patients who live within a two-mile radius of the site with about 7,000 patients living outside that area.

As part of the same study, the Wake Forest Department of Engineering will carry out an environmental assessment of air, water and soil quality within a two-mile radius of the Weaver property.