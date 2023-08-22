A Boone woman is facing an arson charge after she was accused of setting a house fire earlier this month, authorities said Tuesday.

Margaret Hawkinson, 39, is charged with felony first-degree arson, Boone police said. Hawkington was being held in custody under a domestic violence bond, police said.

Hawkinson is scheduled to appear Sept. 22 in Watauga District Court.

On Aug. 8, Boone firefighters and police officers responded to a house fire at Queen Street, police said.

Investigators determined that a dispute happened in the home before the fire started, police said.