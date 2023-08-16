A Boone man was shot and killed last week in a road-rage incident, authorities said Wednesday.

Boone police responded to a reported shooting at 2:30 p.m. Aug. 11 in the area of Blowing Road Road, which is also U.S. 221/321, police said.

When officers arrived, they found Justin Wayne Newberry, 38, suffering from a gunshot wound and lying in the highway near its intersection with Winkler's Creek Road, police said.

Newberry was taken to Watauga Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Investigators identified William Ray Bristol, 54, of Caldwell County as being involved in the shooting, police said. Bristol has not been charged in the incident. The Watauga District Attorney's Office is reviewing the case.