A man called the Surry County Sheriff's Office to report a killing Monday.

Deputies later charged him with murder, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office received a call at 11:16 a.m. about a shooting in the 100 block of Green Street near Mount Airy, the sheriff’s office said.

When deputies arrived, they found Jeffrey Wayne Bowman, 58, dead from apparent crossbow wound, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies found the caller, Bobby Darrell Ladd, 47, of Green Street on the property.

Investigators later charged Ladd with murder in connection with Bowman’s death, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies determined that there was an ongoing dispute between the two men.

Ladd was being held Tuesday in the Surry County Jail with no bond allowed, the sheriff’s office said.

He is scheduled to appear July 7 in Surry District Court.