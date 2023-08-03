The three men who stole a sign promoting the movie “The Wizard of Oz” don’t have hearts.

The theft happened about 5:30 p.m. July 21 in front of the Appalachian Theatre at 559 W. King St. in Boone.

In screen shots released by the Boone Police Department, one of the men grabs the small sign as he's walking past the theater, which was showing the classic 1939 film.

After the sign was taken, the men continued to walk west on West King Street, police said. The sign is under the arm of another man in a photo of the group crossing the street.

Boone police are asking for the public’s help to identify the men whom they describe as persons of interest.

Anyone with information about this theft can call Watauga County Crime Stoppers at 828-268-6959 to submit an anonymous tip, police said.