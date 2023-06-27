A Surry County couple in their 70s shot and wounded each other during a domestic dispute on Sunday, the Surry County Sheriff's Office said.

The Surry County Sheriff's Office received a call at 8:58 a.m. about a double shooting in the 2500 block of Pipers Gap Road in northern Surry County, the sheriff’s office said.

When deputies arrived, they found Lucinda Marshall, 76, of Pipers Gap Road, and Fred Oscar Marshall, 72, of the same address with gunshot wounds to their torsos, the sheriff’s office said.

Fred Marshall is in stable condition at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, the sheriff’s office said. Lucinda Marshall is in critical condition at Baptist.

The sheriff's office is investigating the shootings, but no charges have been filed.