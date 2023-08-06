Luke Tewalt, a junior at Wake Forest University, says his school will be deprived of talented students in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling striking down the use of affirmative action in college admissions.

“I think what happens is Wake loses out on a lot of different experiences and cultures and backgrounds,” Tewalt said.

“The reason that affirmative action was a cool thing,” Tewalt said, “is because a lot of people's backgrounds, which held them back — maybe from achieving in life or in the classroom in certain ways — their backgrounds were being considered for maybe shortcomings in other areas.”

The nation’s highest court ruled on June 29 that race cannot be a factor in college admissions, forcing institutions of higher education to look for new ways to achieve diversity on their campuses.

“When we don't have that ability to look past just a test score, or just a grade, we lose out on so many different stories and unique opportunities to bring people who had who have different stories to Wake Forest, a place that really needs that,” said Tewalt, a member of the university’s track and field team.

Among Wake Forest’s 8,963 undergraduate and graduate students, 64% of its students are white, 12% are Asian, 9% are Hispanic, 8% are Black, 4% are mixed race and 3% are of unknown race and ethnicity and less than 1% are American Indian or Alaskan native, according to the university’s diversity status report for the 2022-23 academic year.

Critics of the court’s ruling on affirmative action say future incoming students at elite universities such as Wake Forest will be more white and Asian, and there will be fewer Black and Hispanic students.

At the same time, critics predict historically Black universities and colleges, such as Winston-Salem State and N.C. A&T State universities, will see increasing numbers of applicants because of the court’s ruling.

As an African-American student, Tewalt says he sees a lack of racial diversity at Wake Forest. Tewalt is a native of Washington, D.C.

“I come from a background of relative privilege and that's helped me,” Tewalt said. “But I went to public high school and public middle school, and a lot of my friends had a lot of tough things going on in their lives.

“The work that they put in the classroom didn't necessarily reflect everything that was going on (in their lives),” Tewalt said. “Now that affirmative action is gone, a place like Wake is just going to keep lifting up the privileged people, and forgetting the stories of those who come from backgrounds not as privileged and not as wealthy.”

Tewalt said he is sad and mad about the court’s ruling.

“What about the kid who has to take care of his mom and can't go to sleep, can't study,” Tewalt asked. “Now his story can't be heard in the admissions process to come to a place like this, so that he can lift up his opportunities and his future.”

Wake Forest University is beginning an initiative to further lower barriers to undergraduate admission for first-generation college students, the university said.

Wake Forest's early action plan will allow first-generation applicants to learn about whether WFU has admitted them early in the process — by Jan. 15, while retaining their ability to consider other offers of admission at other schools and financial-aid options before making their final decision.

Looking ahead

The UNC Chapel Hill board of trustees took action 20 days after the school announced that it will offer free tuition to some students in order to expand diversity efforts following the court’s ruling.

The trustees approved a resolution July 27 to strictly bar the use of "race, sex, color or ethnicity" in admissions and hiring decisions. The resolution promises not to grant "preferential treatment" to any individual or group on the basis of race.

UNC also must not establish "through essays or other means" any regimen premised upon "race-based preferences" in hiring and admissions.

Beginning with the incoming class in 2024, free tuition and required fees will be provided to undergraduates from North Carolina whose families make less than $80,000 annually, Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz has said.

The school has also hired additional outreach officers to spread awareness of the new policy in under-resourced communities and to recruit students from across the state, UNC said.

“We want to make sure students know financial constraints should not stand in the way of their dreams,” Guskiewicz said.

Those who apply in the upcoming admissions cycle will be the first group to do so after the court’s ruling on affirmative action.

At UNC, tuition and fees for fulltime in-state students in the 2023 academic year add up to about $9,000.

Colleges and universities in the Triad and across North Carolina are considering ways to maintain the diversity among their incoming classes of students.

'Will not waver'

Higher education institutions will take these steps in the wake of U.S. Supreme Court striking down affirmative action in college admissions.

Spokespeople for Wake Forest, Winston-Salem State University and Appalachian State University pointed to the statements from their campus leaders after the court’s ruling on June 29.

“Wake Forest University will not waver in its commitment to creating and sustaining inclusive, diverse learning communities,” President Susan Wente and Provost Michele Gillespie said in a statement. “Our mission and values have not and will not change.

“We will continue to recruit and enroll academically qualified students of diverse backgrounds who seek an intellectual home at Wake Forest where they belong and thrive, and in compliance with the court’s ruling,” Wente and Gillespie said.

WSSU supports the recent statement made by UNC System President Peter Hans about the court’s ruling, said Richard D. Davis III, WSSU’s director of government relations and external affairs.

UNC System officials will follow the law laid down by the court’s ruling, Hans said.

“Our public universities do extraordinary work every day to serve students of all backgrounds, beliefs, income levels and life experiences,” Hans said.

WSSU’s faculty and staff will follow the UNC System’s commitment to student diversity, Davis said.

“Every student in North Carolina should know that (the) UNC System institutions like WSSU welcome their talent and ambition,” Davis said.

President Summer J. McGee of Salem Academy and College said that the court's ruling doesn't change the school's approach to college admissions or to serve diverse students.

"Our current approaches to enrollment, academics and student support both align with the current policy landscape, and will continue to strive to be a diverse and welcoming community," McGee said.

UNC Greensboro’s leaders are closely reviewing the U.S. Supreme Court decision in the “Students for Fair Admissions” case, said Kimberly Osborne, the university’s interim vice chancellor for strategic communications.

“UNCG will follow the law but does not expect that this decision will impact UNCG’s current admissions processes,” Osborne said.

N.C. A&T State University isn't expecting an immediate increase in applications from high school seniors in the wake of the court's ruling, said Todd Simmons, N.C. A&T's associate vice chancellor for university relations.

"We've been in a growth trend for 10 years now," Simmons said. "We've been dealing in significant growth in applications and in enrollment for some time now."

N.C. A&T is expecting to enroll nearly 14,000 students in the fall semester, which begins on Aug. 23, Simmons said.

The UNC School of the Arts in Winston-Salem didn’t issue a statement about the court’s ruling on affirmative action or make any changes to admissions’ policy, said Katherine Johnson, a university spokeswoman.

“Neither race nor ethnicity is a factor in admissions at UNCSA,” Johnson said. “As an arts conservatory providing professional training to students seeking careers in the arts, UNCSA heavily prioritizes artistic gifts and professional potential in its admissions process as assessed through a required audition or portfolio presentation.”

N.C. State University along with the UNC System is reviewing the court’s ruling and its potential impacts, NCSU said in a statement.

“The U.S. Supreme Court made a landmark ruling regarding affirmative action in higher education,” NCSU said. “The court’s decision is complex. N.C. State will of course follow the law.

“N.C. State has every intention of continuing our critical public land-grant university tradition of admitting and serving talented and ambitious students from across North Carolina and beyond,” NCSU said. “We remain committed to providing the opportunity of a transformative N.C. State education to future leaders from all backgrounds, experiences and interests.”

After the court’s ruling, the White House announced that the Biden-Harris Administration will provide colleges and universities with clarity on what admissions practices and additional programs to support students remain lawful.

The U.S. Department of Education and the U.S. Department of Justice will provide resources to colleges and universities addressing lawful admission practices by Aug. 12, the White House said.

“I want to send a message to all aspiring students, especially Black, Latino, Asian American, Native American, Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander, and other students from underserved communities,” Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in late June.

“We see you and we need you,” Cardona said. “Do not let this ruling deter you from pursuing your educational potential.

“Our colleges and our country itself cannot thrive and compete in the 21st century without your talent, ingenuity, perseverance and ambition,” Cardona said.