Officials at Triad universities say they are committed to protecting their students, staff, faculty and visitors following Monday’s deadly shooting at UNC Chapel Hill and a shooting last Friday at N.C. A&T State University.

“Wake Forest is committed to a comprehensive approach to providing a safe community for students, faculty, staff and visitors and has extensive security procedures already in place,” said Cheryl Walker, a university spokeswoman. “The university is continually evaluating campus safety and is focused on implementing the best training, procedures and programs.”

UNC officials placed the campus on lockdown after authorities received a report of a shooting in the Caudill Labs building, near the Bell Tower. As police searched for the suspect over three hours, anxious students, faculty and parents waited.

Authorities later arrested Tailei Qi, 34, a UNC graduate student and charged him with first-degree murder. Qi is accused of killing his faculty adviser, Zijie Yan, inside the Caudill building.

Qi also is charged with having a 9 mm handgun on educational property. Qi is being held without bond in the Orange County Jail.

On Aug. 25, a man was wounded in a shooting just outside the Student Center at N.C. A&T State University in Greensboro. The injured man drove himself to a local hospital, according to news reports.

Prior to the shooting, a group of people got into a fight, and shots were fired on the A&T campus, according to news reports. The people involved in the fight and the shooting victim were not students at N.C. A&T, university officials said.

A&T officials sent an Aggie Alert Friday night to the campus community about the shooting.

University police and Greensboro police are investigating the shooting. No charges have been filed.

Chancellor Harold Martin said he realized parents and families of A&T students are concerned about the shooting.

“I understand the abiding concern of parents and loved ones who want to ensure their students are studying and living in safety,” Martin said.

“Simply put, such as incident is unacceptable at our university,” Martin said in an email to the campus community. “Gun violence among young adults is not only on the rise around our nation, our state and our city, it seems to be at or near an all-time high.”

Martin outlined seven security measures that the university has taken to enhance campus safety.

Kelly White, the deputy chief for police and public safety at Winston-Salem State University, said that WSSU is providing active violence incident training for its students, staff and faculty members.

“Our foremost priority is the safety of our students during their time at WSSU,” White said. “It is our responsibility to equip our campus community with the skills to identify potential threats and respond effectively to mass violence events.

“However, it’s important to note that while these training measures will enhance our community’s readiness, they cannot guarantee absolute safety,” White said.

Officials at the UNC School of the Arts in Winston-Salem aren’t implementing any new measures “at this time directly related to the incident at UNC Chapel Hill,” said Katherine Johnson, a UNCSA spokeswoman.

“UNCSA has protocols and procedures in place to protect its campus and is committed to continually evaluating and strengthening them when warranted,” Johnson said.

In the past eight years, violence has occurred on or near the campuses of UNCSA, Wake Forest, N.C. A&T and WSSU.

Megan Olivia DeVolder, who was 20 at the time, was shot in the chest Nov. 8, 2022 after an incident on Vargrave Street near the UNCSA campus. Winston-Salem police and UNCSA police found a wounded DeVolder on campus.

DeVolder, an undergraduate student at UNCSA, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of her non-life-threatening injury.

Najee Ali Baker, a WSSU student and football player, was shot to death on Jan. 20, 2018 at Wake Forest. Two people were later convicted in connection with Baker’s death.

On Oct. 25, 2022, Keneycha Turner, 19, a first-year N.C. A&T student from Statesville, was shot and killed at an off-campus party during A&T’s homecoming. The party was not a university sanctioned party.

Six years earlier on Oct. 2, 2016, Alisia Dieudonne, 19, an A&T sophomore from Homewood, Ill, and Ahmad Campbell, 21, a junior from Kitrell, were shot and killed at an apartment complex near the campus, Greensboro police said.

On Nov. 1, 2015, Anthony White Jr., 19, a WSSU sophomore from Charlotte was fatally shot on the WSSU campus during its homecoming weekend.

In March 2017, Jarrett Jerome Moore, who was 22 at that time, pleaded guilty to second degree murder and another offense in White’s death. A judge sentenced Moore to serve 23 to 28 years in prison.

“Events on campuses in North Carolina and across the nation in recent days have many not only shaken, but concerned about our own university’s plans, should an ‘active shooter’ incident manifest on our campus,” Chief Jermaine Cherry of the N.C. A&T police said in an email Tuesday to the campus community.

“Please know that N.C. A&T is well prepared, in the event that something like that should take place,” Cherry said.