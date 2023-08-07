After a fall feel to the end of the work week, summerlike conditions returned for the weekend and above-normal temperatures are more than likely for the rest of the season, forecasters say.

Stepping outside Thursday may have prompted some Triad residents to check their calendars.

In fact, it ended up being one of the coolest third days of August recorded in the region. Thursday’s high temperatures at Piedmont Triad International Airport topped out at 72 in the early-morning hours. That was just 2 degrees above the lowest-ever maximum reading for Aug. 3, in 1909.

The normal high for early August is 88 degrees.

Those conditions were an about-face from July, when temperatures were 1.7 degrees above the historical average for the month and total rainfall was nearly 1.6 inches below normal, according to the National Weather Service.

It was the region’s 18th warmest July in the past 120 years after an unseasonably cool end of spring and start of summer, and kept the Triad on pace for one of its balmiest years on record.

Through June, 2023 already was the fourth warmest year in the region.

“The turning of the calendar to July meant an abrupt turnaround in our weather, switching from the cooler conditions of May and June to hotter and more summer-like temperatures,” Assistant State Climatologist Corey Davis wrote this week in his Climate Blog. “The Triad had yet to reach the 90-degree mark through the end of June, but Greensboro made it there five of the first seven days of July, and 14 times overall.”

PTI statistics are typically used for historical analyses because they’re the longest uninterrupted stretch of climatological data for the Triad, dating back to 1903.

Climate ‘fingerprints’

Worldwide, last month was the hottest July ever recorded, according to multiple international organizations that monitor global weather patterns.

Climate Central, a non-profit organization that tracks trends related to climate change, linked global warming to much of that heat.

Researchers looked at more than 4,700 cities in 200 countries and found climate change “fingerprints” in 4,019 of them for July.

The study calculated that the burning of fossil fuels made it three times more likely to be hotter on at least one day in those cities. The Triad experienced three such days last month.

“Attribution science identifies conditions that are becoming more common due to human-caused climate change — and therefore require adaptation efforts such as heat action plans to reduce risk,” Climate Central said in its report. “Heat events ... will continue to become more frequent and intense as long as humans continue to burn coal, oil, and natural gas.”

In the Triad and most of North Carolina, July’s hottest weather hit in the final week of the month when a Bermuda high-pressure system crept close to the coast and put the state under a dome of heat and humidity, Davis said.

A reading of 95 degrees at PTI on July 28 was the highest in more than a year.

Looking ahead, warmer-than-normal conditions are likely in the Triad and most of North Carolina for the rest of August and into September, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Agency’s Climate Prediction Center projects.