A N.C. House bill that would de-annex three tracts from the Village of Clemmons was placed Monday in a concurrence committee.

It is expected that the committee will remove Clemmons from House Bill 5 since the House rejected by a 102-0 vote on July 14 a fast-track Senate attempt to allow the de-annexation.

The initial version of HB5 filed by Erin Pare, R-Wake, addresses a de-annexation request in Fuquay-Varina.

The House committee conferees are Pare and John Bradford III, R-Mecklenburg. The Senate conferees have not been appointed.

HB5 was changed June 27 by Jarvis to insert language that would serve to de-annex 1520, 1526 and 1532 Lewisville-Clemmons Road. The three properties are owned by Lindsay Vogler Jr. and Robert Vogler.

The 1520 tract of 0.35 acres has Mad Greek Grill as a tenant, while the 1526 tract is 0.97 acres and the 1532 tract is 0.43 acres and contains a 1,508-square-foot residence.

Rep. Jeff Zenger, R-Forsyth, said July 12 the Senate changes should not be accepted for two primary reasons: an out-of-county legislator — Sen. Steve Jarvis, R-Davidson — submitted the amendment to HB5; and protests from the property owners and the eight mayors in Forsyth.

Jarvis has not responded to requests for comment on his involvement with the HB5 amendment.

Zenger told the House that the Clemmons de-annex language “was not popular” with his constituents. He said he had “spoken to all the players involved and expect (the Clemmons de-annex language) to be removed and for Rep. Erin Pare’s bill to advance.”

It is typical for legislators to approve most local bills with little, if any, scrutiny.

The Voglers sent a letter to the Forsyth legislative delegation saying they are “100% opposed to our property’s inclusion in this bill.”

“We have never requested de-annexation and those who indicate otherwise have no authority to do so,” the Voglers wrote.

“We view this action as a forceful taking of our property. We do not consent. This action will almost certainly harm our property value.”

What’s at stake

The three Clemmons properties also were at the heart of a 2019 de-annex legislation attempt related to a proposed 38-acre mixed-use project by local developer Stan Forester near the intersection of Styers Ferry and Lewisville-Clemmons roads.

The proposed legislation in 2019 was derailed separately in the House and Senate amid a vigorous protest at the legislature by Clemmons village officials.

Forester could not be reached for comment on whether he or Paragon Properties has revived the development plans and are again pursuing the de-annexation approvals.

Once the Clemmons de-annexation language was inserted, HB5 was fast-tracked through the Senate Finance committee on June 27, Senate Rules and Operations committee on June 28 and then cleared the Senate by a 46-0 vote on June 29.

Both Forsyth senators — Republican Joyce Krawiec and Democrat Paul Lowe — voted in favor of the bill.

In the joint letter, the mayors said that “we were startled to learn of the late insertion of this provision into an unrelated local bill.”

The mayors cited the opposition from the landowners and Village of Clemmons officials, as well as Jarvis’ involvement that occurred without consulting the Forsyth delegation first.

“This process has not met the high standards of the Forsyth County legislative delegation for advance public review of a controversial local action,” according to the letter. “We urge you to lead the House in rejecting the amended bill.”