The Republican-controlled N.C. House appears to have postponed until next week potential override votes on four vetoes from Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, including two addressing transgender legislation.

The four vetoed bills were shifted from the July 12 floor calendar for Wednesday’s session.

On Monday, they were placed on the House floor calendar for Thursday.

The Associated Press reported Tuesday that aides to House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, confirmed there would be no floor votes or committee meetings this week.

Meanwhile, a spokeswoman for Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, told the Journal on Tuesday there are no plans for Senate floor veto override votes this week because the House isn’t expected to vote either.

After Cooper vetoed Senate Bill 49, titled “Parents’ Bill of Rights,” on July 5, an override vote has not been scheduled by Senate Republican leadership.

Moore said July 12 that the votes were shifted in part because the legislature is on an abbreviated schedule as the two chambers focus on state 2023-24 budget compromise negotiations. There’s also conflicts with some members’ vacation plans.

On July 5, Cooper vetoed House Bill 574, titled “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act,” and House Bill 808, titled “Gender Transition/Minors.” House GOP leaders needed just one day to place both bills on the July 12 floor calendar.

However, the four potential override votes were pushed to July 19 with just 103 House members present on July 12, with 14 Republicans and three Democrats listed with excused absences. Those include Reps. Amber Baker, D-Forsyth, and Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth.

At that attendance level, House Republicans did not have the required two-thirds supermajority for a successful override vote.

In recent weeks, Democratic leaders, including Cooper, Attorney General Josh Stein and House minority leader Robert Reives of Chatham County, have expressed frustration with Republican legislative leaders for their inability to reach a 2023-24 state budget compromise.

The state Medicaid expansion legislation, which became law on March 27, has not been enacted because required funding is contingent on passage of the 2023-24 state budget bill.

The Democratic leaders are urging Republican legislative leaders to separate funding for Medicaid expansion from the 2023-24 state budget, even though that funding is those leaders’ primary leverage against a budget bill veto.

The signing of House Bill 76 means that between 450,000 and 650,000 North Carolinians are a step closer to having health coverage through Medicaid.