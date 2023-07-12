Three lower-profile statewide bills sponsored by Triad legislators have been signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper.

Senate Bill 45, titled “CADC Supervision Requirements.” was signed Friday. Its primary sponsor was Sen, Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth.

The bill received unanimous support in the Senate (a 48-0 vote on Feb. 21) and in the House (112-0 vote on June 28). It becomes law on Oct. 1.

The bill modifies supervisory requirements for certified alcohol and drug counselors, and for certified criminal justice addictions professionals.

Those professionals provide direct services to clients or offenders experiencing substance use disorders and have been determined to be involved in a criminal justice setting.

Krawiec also was primary sponsor of Senate Bill 722, titled “Child Care Flexibilities,” which Cooper signed into law Monday.

SB722 received unanimous support in the Senate (a 48-0 vote on April 26) and in the House (113-0 vote on June 28). It also becomes law on Oct. 1.

The essence of SB 722 is providing additional options in the recruitment and retention of pre-K childcare workers through a new child development associate credential.

The bill requires the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services to establish by March 31 the criteria for two sets of credentials: one for those working with children from birth to age 3; and from ages 3 to 5.

Applicants must have earned a high school diploma, a general education development credential, or be enrolled as a junior or senior in a high school career and technical program in early childhood education.

House Bill 181, titled “Unclaimed Property Division Changes,” also was signed into law Monday,. Its primary sponsor was Rep. Jon Hardister, R-Guilford.

HB181 cleared the House by a 117-0 vote on May 3 and the Senate by a 46-0 vote June 28. It becomes law on Jan. 1.

Hardister filed HB 181 as the request of state Treasurer Dale Folwell.

Folwell has made a top priority of his two terms as treasurer the NC Cash program, which is the department’s method for assisting North Carolinians with determining whether they have unclaimed funds in their names.

Folwell, who is running for the Republican nomination for governor in 2024, has crisscrossed the state to return selected unclaimed funds, typically to organizations.

Property, as defined in HB181, represents money currency or tangible personal property held by a holder that is physically located in a safe deposit box or other safekeeping depository held by a financial institution in North Carolina.

It also can be a fixed or certain interest in intangible property or money currency that is held, issued or owed in the course of a holder’s business or by a government, governmental subdivision or agency.