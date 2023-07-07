Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law Friday a bipartisan Senate bill that bars anyone under age 18 from donating blood without the permission of a parent or guardian.

Senate Bill 389, titled “Raise the age for donating blood," was passed by the N.C. House by a 105-0 vote on June 22, while the Senate voted 45-0 on June 27. The legislation went into effect with Cooper's signature.

SB389 was submitted by Sen. Ralph Hise, R-McDowell, and a leading Republican advocate for significant health-care reform in North Carolina. Listed as a co-sponsor is Sen. Julie Mayfield, D-Buncombe.

State law currently allows those age 16 to donate blood with parental permission, while 17-year-olds can give blood without parental permission.

The law applies to blood donations made “to an individual, hospital, blood bank or blood collection center.”

State law does not permit those under age 18 to sell their blood. High school-sponsored blood drives have been a staple for donations for decades, primarily to help address constant shortages of donated blood.