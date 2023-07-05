Three controversial Republican-sponsored "culture war" bills were vetoed Wednesday — as expected — by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, likely setting in motion veto-override votes early next week.

Cooper vetoed transgender-focused House Bill 574, titled “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act," and House Bill 808, titled "Gender Transition/Minors."

Cooper also vetoed Senate Bill 49, titled "Parents' Bill of Rights."

With Republicans holding super-majorities in both chambers, they have successfully overridden eight Cooper vetoes for the current session as of Wednesday.

Although both chambers are scheduled for skeleton floor sessions Thursday morning, it is likely Republican legislative leaders will wait until next week to take up a veto override vote.

Cooper made an overall statement on his veto decision, as well as an individual comment on each page.

"For campaign purposes only, Republicans are serving up a triple threat of political culture wars using government to invade the rights and responsibilities of parents and doctors, hurting vulnerable children and damaging our state’s reputation and economy like they did with the harmful bathroom bill," Cooper said in his overall statement.

"Instead of scheming for the next election, Republicans should get to work investing in our public schools and teachers, lowering the cost of living and creating more stability for middle-class families.”

Kendra Johnson, executive Director of Equality NC, said in a statement that "this slate of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation is unacceptable — and we’re grateful that Gov. Cooper made the right choice by vetoing."

"Now we implore the NCGA to do the right thing and recognize that this entire package of bills is dangerous, cruel and deeply unpopular."

"These bills would tarnish North Carolina’s reputation as an inclusive and welcoming place to live, work, and visit — and they would cause immense damage to transgender and queer youth, who already experience significant disparities."

House Bill 574

House Bill 574 cleared the legislature on June 26. It bars transgender female athletes from participating in female sports at the middle-and high-school levels and at colleges and universities.

The House voted 63-42 along party lines to accept changes made by the Senate. Those Senate changes involved removing any restrictions on females playing any male sport; and excluding college intramurals from the ban.

The Senate voted 31-17 in favor of HB574 with Sen. Val Applewhite, D-Cumberland, the only Democrat supporting approval.

If HB574 becomes law, it would go into effect for the 2023-24 school year. The bill states that “a student’s sex shall be recognized based solely on the student’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth.”

If HB574 becomes law, North Carolina would become the 23rd state — and second purple state — to pass a law that bans transgender students from playing sports according to their gender identity, according to LGTBQ advocacy group Movement Advancement Project.

"We don’t need politicians inflaming their political culture wars by making broad, uninformed decisions about an extremely small number of vulnerable children that are already handled by a robust system that relies on parents, schools and sports organizations," Cooper said.

"(Three) Republican governors in other states have vetoed similar bills because they hurt their states’ reputation and economy, and because they are neither fair nor needed."

House Bill 808

House Bill 808 would place new restrictions on gender-affirming care for youths.

It was approved by 67-46 in the House on June 28 after clearing the Senate by a 29-17 vote on June 27 — both along party lines.

The House approved several changes made by the Senate. Among those changes are moving up the effective date of most prohibitions within HB808 from Oct. 1 to Aug. 1.

Senate bill sponsors stressed that children already receiving gender-affirming medical treatment, such as surgical procedures, puberty-blocking drugs and cross-sex hormones would be allowed to complete their process as long as a medical professional “deemed the continuation or completion to be medically necessary and the parents and guardians consented.” State funds would remain available for them.

However, the bill would prevent minors from starting the treatment process as of Aug. 1.

The bill also includes stiff penalties for medical professionals who provide gender-affirming care.

"A doctor’s office is no place for politicians, and North Carolina should continue to let parents and medical professionals make decisions about the best way to offer gender care for their children," Cooper said.

"Ordering doctors to stop following approved medical protocols sets a troubling precedent and is dangerous for vulnerable youth and their mental health. The government should not make itself both the parent and the doctor."

According to AP, at least 20 states have enacted laws restricting or banning gender-affirming care for transgender minors.

However, the passing of HB808 comes after a federal judge on June 20 struck down Arkansas’ 2021 ban on gender-affirming care for minors, and a federal judge on June 21 struck down a similar ban in Florida.

Federal judges also have halted such legislation in Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee.

On June 30, Louisiana's Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards vetoed a similar gender-affirming treatment restrictions bill sponsored by Republicans.

Senate Bill 49

The focus of Senate Bill 49 is to enhance parents’ rights “to direct the upbringing, education, health care and mental health of their minor children.”

Examples are requiring parents to be informed if their child wants to alter their name or pronoun(s) as part of a gender identity issue, or prohibiting school districts from preventing school employees from notifying a parent about concerning changes in their child’s mental, emotional and physical health.

"Parents are the most essential educators for their children and their involvement must be encouraged, but this bill will scare teachers into silence by injecting fear and uncertainty into classrooms," Cooper said.

"This 'Don’t Say Gay' bill also hampers the important and sometimes lifesaving role of educators as trusted advisers when students have nowhere else to turn.

"The rights of parents are well established in state law, so instead of burdening schools with their political culture wars, legislators should help them with better teacher pay and more investments in students."