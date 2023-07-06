State House Republican leadership has placed on the July 12 floor agenda override votes on two transgender-focused bills that Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed Wednesday.

Three more controversial Republican-sponsored “culture war” bills have been vetoed by Cooper: House Bill 574, titled “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act,” House Bill 808, titled “Gender Transition/Minors;" and Senate Bill 49, titled “Parents’ Bill of Rights.”

With Republicans holding super-majorities in both chambers, they have successfully overridden eight Cooper vetoes for the current session.

Meanwhile, Senate Republican leadership has sent SB49 to Rules and Operations committee as officials decide when to conduct a veto override vote.

Cooper made an overall statement on his veto decision, as well as an individual comment on each page.

“For campaign purposes only, Republicans are serving up a triple threat of political culture wars using government to invade the rights and responsibilities of parents and doctors, hurting vulnerable children and damaging our state’s reputation and economy like they did with the harmful bathroom bill,” Cooper said.

HB574 bars transgender female athletes from participating in female sports at the middle-and high-school levels and at colleges and universities.

If HB574 becomes law, it would go into effect for the 2023-24 school year. The bill states that “a student’s sex shall be recognized based solely on the student’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth.”

North Carolina would become the 23rd state — and second purple state — to pass a law that bans transgender students from playing sports according to their gender identity, according to LGTBQ advocacy group Movement Advancement Project.

HB808 would place new restrictions on gender-affirming care for youths.

Senate bill sponsors stressed that children already receiving gender-affirming medical treatment, such as surgical procedures, puberty-blocking drugs and cross-sex hormones would be allowed to complete their process as long as a medical professional “deemed the continuation or completion to be medically necessary and the parents and guardians consented.” State funds would remain available for them.

However, the bill would prevent minors from starting the treatment process as of Aug. 1.

The bill also includes stiff penalties for medical professionals who provide gender-affirming care.

The focus of SB49 is to enhance parents’ rights “to direct the upbringing, education, health care and mental health of their minor children.”

Examples are requiring parents to be informed if their child wants to alter their name or pronoun(s) as part of a gender identity issue, or prohibiting school districts from preventing school employees from notifying a parent about concerning changes in their child’s mental, emotional and physical health.