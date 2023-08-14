The Republican-controlled N.C. House have moved to Wednesday potentially attempting override votes on what has grown to be six vetoes from Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

It is the fourth time since July 12 that a House floor agenda has listed four veto overrides votes, only to be removed and placed on a later agenda.

The five House veto overrides votes were placed Aug. 3 onto Tuesday's floor agenda. They were moved again last week to Wednesday.

Since July 5, Cooper has vetoed five House Republican-sponsored bills, including two featuring transgender legislation, and one Senate Republican-sponsored bill.

House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, has confirmed that the delay still comes from a combination of continuing 2023-24 state budget negotiations and conflicts with some members’ vacation plans and political convention attendance.

At full attendance, House Republicans need all 72 members to support an override vote to achieve the two-thirds super-majority requirement. Senate Republicans needs all 30 members for a successful override.

On July 5, Cooper vetoed House Bill 574, titled “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act,” and House Bill 808, titled “Gender Transition/Minors.”

On July 21, Cooper vetoed House Bill 219, titled “Charter School Omnibus.“

Meanwhile, the office of Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, says there is no date set yet for an override vote on Senate Bill 49, titled “Parents’ Bill of Rights,” that Cooper also vetoed on July 5.

Before Republican budget negotiations commenced in earnest, they have been successful override votes on six Senate GOP-sponsored bills and one House GOP-sponsored bill.

Medicaid expansion

Cooper, state Attorney General Josh Stein and other Democratic legislative leaders have decried the delay in presenting a state budget compromise.

The bipartisan state Medicaid expansion legislation, which Cooper signed into law on March 27, has not been enacted because necessary funding becomes available only when the 2023-24 budget law goes into effect.

The Democratic leaders are urging Republican legislative leaders to separate funding for Medicaid expansion from the budget bill even while acknowledging that funding is those leaders’ primary leverage against a budget bill veto.

The signing of House Bill 76 means that between 450,000 and 650,000 North Carolinians are a step closer to having health coverage through Medicaid.

On July 26, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said a compromise reached between federal and state agencies allows for conditional enrollment for a potential expansion launch date of Oct. 1

The compromise with the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services allows NCDHHS to proceed with required public notices for beneficiaries, counties and providers.

NCDHHS said being able to take the conditional enrollment step will allow it to “reduce the original implementation period to as few as 30 days upon receiving legislative authority, from the initial projections of requiring between 90 and 120 days.”

NCDHHS cautioned that if it does not gain legislative authority to move forward on Medicaid expansion by Sept. 1, the next potential start date would be Dec. 1.

North Carolinians who would likely be eligible under an expanded program are those between the ages of 18 and 64 who earn too much to qualify for Medicaid coverage, but not enough to purchase coverage on the private insurance marketplace.