The Republican-controlled N.C. House postponed Wednesday — for at least a week — potential override votes on four vetoes from Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, including two addressing transgender legislation.

There were just 103 House members present Wednesday, with 14 Republicans and three Democrats listed with excused absences. Those includes Reps. Amber Baker, D-Forsyth, and Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth.

At that attendance level, House Republicans did not have the required two-thirds supermajority for a successful override vote.

After Cooper vetoed transgender sports House Bill 574 and transgender affirming care House Bill 808 on July 5, House GOP leaders needed just one day to place both bills on Wednesday's floor calendar.

"Earlier in the week, we were told there were a number of conflicts with attendance this week, so we were told the veto overrides would be later in the month," Lambeth said Wednesday.

Among House Republicans with an excused absence was Rep. Tricia Cotham of Mecklenburg County, whose party switch from Democrat on April 5 gave the GOP the 72-vote super-majority it has used to already override eight Cooper vetoes during the 2023 session.

The more House members who are absent or not voting, the lower the number of votes required for a successful veto override.

But with just 58 House Republicans in attendance Wednesday, there were not enough votes to achieve the two-third super-majority.

House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, said the votes were shifted to the July 19 floor calendar in part because the legislature is on an abbreviated schedule this week as the two chambers focus on state 2023-24 budget compromise negotiations.

Vetoed bills

Among the four vetoed bills that had been teed up for override votes were “culture war” legislation HB574, titled “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act,” and HB808, titled “Gender Transition/Minors."

Cooper made an overall statement July 5 on his veto decisions, as well as an individual comment on each page.

“For campaign purposes only, Republicans are serving up a triple threat of political culture wars using government to invade the rights and responsibilities of parents and doctors, hurting vulnerable children and damaging our state’s reputation and economy like they did with the harmful bathroom bill,” Cooper said.

HB574 bars transgender female athletes from participating in female sports at the middle-and high-school levels, and at colleges and universities. If HB574 becomes law, it would go into effect for the 2023-24 school year.

The bill states that “a student’s sex shall be recognized based solely on the student’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth.”

North Carolina would become the 23rd state — and second purple state — to pass a law that bans transgender students from playing sports according to their gender identity, according to LGTBQ advocacy group Movement Advancement Project.

HB808 would place new restrictions on gender-affirming care for youths.

Senate bill sponsors stressed that children already receiving gender-affirming medical treatment, such as surgical procedures, puberty-blocking drugs and cross-sex hormones would be allowed to complete their process as long as a medical professional “deemed the continuation or completion to be medically necessary and the parents and guardians consented.” State funds would remain available for them.

However, the bill would prevent minors from starting the treatment process as of Aug. 1.

The bill also includes stiff penalties for medical professionals who provide gender-affirming care.

The passage of HB808 comes after a federal judge on June 20 struck down Arkansas’ 2021 ban on gender-affirming care for minors, and a federal judge on June 21 struck down a similar ban in Florida.

Federal judges also have halted such legislation in Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee.

On June 30, Louisiana’s Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards vetoed a similar gender-affirming treatment restrictions bill sponsored by Republicans.

Other vetoed bills

HB618, with Cotham as primary sponsor, would make various charter school changes, foremost changing the Charter School Advisory Board to the Charter School Review Board with the ability to give final approval to charter applications and renew charters. The State Board of Education currently holds that authority.

HB488, which was vetoed by Cooper on Friday, would trigger a years-long delay in updates of construction rules for new homes that experts argue are already more than a decade out of date.

“This bill stops important work to make home construction safer from disaster and more energy efficient, and ultimately will cost homeowners and renters more money,” Cooper said in his announcement of the veto. “The bill also imperils North Carolina’s ability to qualify for (Federal Emergency Management Agency) funds by freezing residential building code standards.”

HB488 was drafted with heavy input from the powerful N.C. Home Builders Association, and whose primary sponsor — Rep. Mark Brody, R-Union — accepted tens of thousands of dollars from donors with ties to the residential construction industry last year.

That bill would prohibit code updates aimed at improving energy efficiency until 2031.

Those standards have changed little since 2009 and don’t reflect advances in technology and materials, or consider energy-efficiency’s role in making home ownership more affordable over time and in reducing pollution that contributes to climate change, critics say.

Cooper and other opponents of the bill also argue that it will make new homes more vulnerable to increasingly severe weather tied to rising temperatures.

HB488 also strips authority for home construction standards from the governor-appointed N.C. Building Code Council and shifts it to a new panel appointed jointly by the governor and the General Assembly.