The N.C. House rejected by a 102-0 vote Wednesday a fast-track Senate attempt to de-annex three tracts from the Village of Clemmons.

Members of Forsyth County’s House delegation said Tuesday they would oppose Senate changes to House Bill 5 that added the de-annex language.

Rep. Jeff Zenger, R-Forsyth, said Wednesday during his floor recommendation to not accept Senate changes for two primary reasons: an out-of-county legislator — Sen. Steve Jarvis, R-Davidson — submitted the amendment to HB5; and protests from the property owners and the eight mayors in Forsyth.

HB5 was changed June 27 by Jarvis to insert language that would serve to de-annex 1520, 1526 and 1532 Lewisville-Clemmons Road. The three properties are owned by Lindsay Vogler Jr. and Robert Vogler.

The 1520 tract of 0.35 acres has Mad Greek Grill as a tenant, while the 1526 tract is 0.97 acres and the 1532 tract is 0.43 acres and contains a 1,508-square-foot residence.

Jarvis could not be reached for comment on his involvement with the HB5 amendment.

Zenger told the House that the Clemmons de-annex language “was not popular” with his constituents.

On Tuesday, Zenger said he had “spoken to all the players involved and expect (the Clemmons de-annex language) to be removed and for Rep. Erin Pare’s bill to advance.”

The initial version of HB5 filed by Pare, R-Wake, addresses a de-annex request in Fuquay-Varina.

It is typical for legislators to approve most local bills with little, if any, scrutiny in an I-scratch-your-back-you-scratch-mine manner.

The Voglers sent a letter to the Forsyth legislative delegation saying they are “100% opposed to our property’s inclusion in this bill.”

“We have never requested de-annexation and those who indicate otherwise have no authority to do so,” the Voglers wrote.

“We view this action as a forceful taking of our property. We do not consent. This action will almost certainly harm our property value.”

What’s at stake

The three Clemmons properties also were at the heart of a 2019 de-annex legislation attempt related to a proposed 38-acre mixed-use project by local developer Stan Forester near the intersection of Styers Ferry and Lewisville-Clemmons roads.

The proposed legislation in 2019 was derailed separately in the House and Senate amid a vigorous protest at the legislature by Clemmons village officials.

Forester could not be reached for comment on whether he or Paragon Properties has revived the development plans and are again pursuing the de-annexation approvals.

Once the Clemmons de-annex language was inserted, HB5 was fast-tracked through the Senate Finance committee on June 27, Senate Rules and Operations committee on June 28 and then cleared the Senate by a 46-0 vote on June 29.

Both Forsyth senators — Republican Joyce Krawiec and Democrat Paul Lowe — voted in favor of the latest version of HB5.

In the joint letter, the mayors said that “we were startled to learn of the late insertion of this provision into an unrelated local bill.”

The mayors cited the opposition from the landowners and Village of Clemmons officials, as well as Jarvis’ involvement that occurred without consulting the Forsyth delegation first.

“This process has not met the high standards of the Forsyth County legislative delegation for advance public review of a controversial local action,” according to the letter. “We urge you to lead the House in rejecting the amended bill.”