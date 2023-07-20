The Republican-controlled N.C. House has pushed until Aug. 7 potential override votes on four vetoes from Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, including two addressing transgender legislation.

It is the third time the votes have been removed from the House floor calendar since July 12. The bills also were on the floor calendars for Wednesday and Thursday.

House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, did not provide a reason Thursday as he withdrew the four bills during the brief floor session.

However, Moore has said that 2023-24 state budget-compromise negotiations between House and Senate Republicans are taking precedence. There have also been conflicts with some members’ vacation plans.

Meanwhile, a spokeswoman for Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, told the Journal on Tuesday there are no plans for veto override votes on the Senate floor this week because the House isn’t expected to vote, either.

After Cooper vetoed Senate Bill 49, titled “Parents’ Bill of Rights,” on July 5, an override vote has not been scheduled by Senate Republican leadership.

On July 5, Cooper vetoed House Bill 574, titled “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act,” and House Bill 808, titled “Gender Transition/Minors.” House GOP leaders needed just one day to place both bills on the July 12 floor calendar.

However, the four potential override votes were pushed to July 19 with just 103 House members present on July 12, with 14 Republicans and three Democrats listed with excused absences. Those include Reps. Amber Baker, D-Forsyth, and Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth.

At that attendance level, House Republicans did not have the required two-thirds supermajority for a successful override vote.