A controversial Senate bill that would regulate name, image and likeness deals for high school athletes has resurfaced in the General Assembly.

Senate Bill 636, titled “School Athletic Transparency,” also targets what bill sponsors consider as loose ends in terms of N.C. High Schools Athletic Association authority, such as a potential earlier opt-out for the State Board of Education. of the four-year contract with the NCHSAA.

The bill was placed Monday in the House Appropriations committee after being shelved by the House Rules and Operations committee on May 4. SB636 was approved May 3 by a party-line 30-20 vote in the Senate.

In November, Republican-sponsored House Bill 91, titled "Accountability and Fair Play in Athletics," was signed into law.

That bill required the State Board of Education to approve a four-year memorandum of understanding with the NCHSAA in order for the association to retain much of its oversight authority.

SB636 was discussed on May 30 in the House Education K-12 committee, where concerns over NIL deals for North Carolina high school athletes overshadowed the debate.

That debate also reignited the discussion between bill sponsors, legislators and NCHSAA officials on the necessity of SB636.

During the May 30 committee meeting, several members expressed concerns, and some voiced opposition, to the NIL language in SB636.

Some members said high school sports should not go down the path of allowing high-profile athletes to received NIL money, particularly more money than coaches are paid in seasonal supplements and officials in game fees.

Allowing that, the members said, has the potential for creating athlete discipline issues for coaches, athletic directors and game officials.

SB636 was amended on the Senate floor on May 3 to bar the NCHSAA from authorizing NIL deals.

Instead, the State Board of Education would decide whether student athletes could sign NIL deals, according to Sen. Todd Johnson, R-Cabarrus.

Earlier on May 3, the NCHSAA’s board of directors approved by a 15-3 vote authorizing NIL contracts for high school athletes, effective July 1.

However, the NCHSAA informed members on June 8 that student-athlete NIL contracts were put on hold.

Sen. Vickie Sawyer, R-Iredell, and primary sponsor of SB636, said adding the NIL language to SB636 is in response to what she considers as NCHSAA overreach.

The bill also bars agents from working with high school students.

North Carolina would be the 28th state to allow high school athletes to profit from NIL.

Johnson acknowledged that NIL deals for high school athletes could be addressed in its own legislation as he acknowledged he personally doesn’t believe it should be allowed at the high school level.

HB91

House Bill 91 was signed into law following four months of often heated debate between legislators and NCHSAA officials.

A key element of the bill is the establishment of a four-year memorandum of understanding between the NCHSAA and State Board of Education that preserved NCHSAA oversight of high school athletics. The memorandum went into effect with the 2022-23 school year.

The memorandum can be renewed every four years upon mutual agreement; however, the State Board of Education can terminate it with a 12-month notice.

Democratic Reps. Rosa Gill of Wake County and Marcia Morey of Durham County questioned Johnson and Sawyer during the May discussions on SB636 as to why they were not going through the adjustment processes they placed within HB91 to address their latest concerns.

Sawyer said the bill sponsors find themselves “at a crossroads” in terms of whether HB91 is working as they intended.

As an example, Johnson said the State Board of Education has returned some oversight authority to NCHSAA.

“This bill just allows, through law, to make sure that our intent will be honored,” Sawyer said.

Johnson said that SB636 would accomplish “what we were trying to accomplish” in HB91. “We’re trying to fill those gaps ... close those gaps.”

Sawyer said bill sponsors’ intent is not to appeal “ball and strikes, the call at the plate ... but rather eligibility guidelines and rules. This isn’t ‘I lost the big game and now I want to appeal it.’ “

Johnson and Sawyer repeated claims made during the HB91 debates that high school athletic and administration officials are often too intimidated by the NCHSAA to pursue appeals.

NCHSAA commissioner Que Tucker used during her brief public comment period on SB636 to challenge the bill sponsors to acknowledge the NCHSAA’s willingness to address their concerns within the confines of HB91.