Winston Weaver Co. faces more scrutiny from state environmental officials.

The company, already in the midst of an in-depth evaluation of soil and groundwater at the site of a potentially explosive fire early last year that destroyed its Winston-Salem fertilizer plant, will be asked to do the same for a second property at 4020 Brownsboro Road, an N.C. Department of Environmental Quality spokeswoman confirmed to the Journal this week.

The company stored raw materials at the second location in an open-air structure exposed to the elements, prompting a rebuke and threat of a $500-a-day fine from the city and, now, more attention from the state.

The agency last month ordered enhanced monitoring at the site of the destroyed fertilizer facility after months of initial tests uncovered the presence of fuel, “hot spots” of accumulated arsenic and high concentrations of other contaminants in soil and groundwater.

Now, NCDEQ wants to know if similar conditions exist at the storage site, where Winston-Salem officials discovered “fertilizer-laden runoff” as more than a half-inch of rain fell on Feb. 3, 2022, three days after the plant fire ignited a half-mile away at 4440 N. Cherry St.

By the time Winston-Salem Field Services Director Keith Huff and Assistant Storm-water Director Andrew Allen noticed the flow from the Brownsboro property Feb. 3, nearby Monarcas Creek was already an environmental concern.

Just a few hours earlier – as firefighters continued their days-long effort to fully extinguish the blaze – the Forsyth County Department of Public Health, in consultation with NCDEQ, announced an investigation to determine potential levels of contamination in Monarcas and downstream sections of Mill and Muddy creeks, which eventually flow into the Yadkin River.

Two days later, on Feb. 5, the city issued an advisory urging residents and their pets to stay away from sections of creeks downstream from the fire site.

Water samples from a storm-water pipe feeding into Monarcas Creek south of the 8000 block of North Point Boulevard found “elevated levels of nitrites, nitrates, ammonia nitrogen and other potentially harmful chemicals,” the city said in its announcement.

Officials also observed dead fish in two locations along Monarcas Creek.

Searching for source

Water tests by consultants working for Winston Weaver and representatives from the Environmental Protection Agency prompted the city’s visit to the Brownsboro Road storage facility.

That’s because the concerning readings were upstream from the main plant, meaning runoff from the fire was not to blame.

“We concluded that another upland source existed for pollutants,” Huff said at the time. “Staff’s historical knowledge of the upland sub-basin directed the investigation to the Brownsboro Road satellite storage location.”

The city’s notice of violation directed Winston Weaver to “place all raw and finished products under roof, thus eliminating the exposure to rainwater.”

Two days later, piles of material remained exposed to the elements as freezing rain fell for most of the morning.

A steady stream of white liquid flowed from the piles, under a locked, rusty chain-link gate, down a cracked asphalt driveway and into the street where it moved in a long, milky river before finally disappearing down a storm drain partially clogged with leaves and garbage.

That section of the city’s storm-water system flows directly into Monarcas Creek.

Winston Weaver moved the materials under cover in time to avoid the city’s threatened daily penalty, and have since abandoned the property.

Letter coming

Now, more than a year later, the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality wants to know if that and other potential exposure to contaminants has tainted the site, which is bounded to the west by apartments and south by single-family homes.

“Staff recently spoke with Weaver Fertilizer to let them know they will be receiving a letter requesting a site assessment” for the Brownsboro Road property, NCDEQ spokeswoman Melody Foote said in an email response to questions from the Journal.

Winston Weaver President Mike Carroll did not respond to a request for comment.

Carroll also is president of Meherrin Fertilizer Inc. in Johnston County. The company’s website includes Winston Weaver’s now-destroyed North Cherry Street plant among Meherrin’s two-dozen locations in six states.

Forsyth County tax records also list Meherrin as owner of the former Brownsboro Road site, although it is identified as “Winston Weaver Raw Products.”

A property deed filed with the county shows Meherrin bought the Brownsboro site for $600,000 in August 2015. The 12,800-square-foot concrete and metal structure was built in 2004.

It’s unclear what materials were stored there or for how long.

Unlike the North Cherry Road plant site, the nearly 5-acre Brownsboro location did not require a state storm-water permit.

Nor did another Meherrin-owned building in Winston-Salem – an abandoned 123,000-square-foot warehouse at 3100 N. Glenn Ave. The company bought that property for $600,000 on the same day in August 2015 that it acquired the Brownsboro site, according to the county.

Officials from NCDEQ and the city said they have had no issues related to the Glenn Avenue property.

Improper storage

A N.C. Department of Labor investigation concluded that neglected structural deficiencies at the Winston-Salem fertilizer plant may have heightened the risk for what fire officials feared at the time could have been one of the most destructive explosions in the nation’s history.

Hundreds of tons of ammonium nitrate — the same explosive material used in the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing that killed 168 people and injured about 850 more — was exposed to moisture from a perpetually leaky roof and held in unsafe storage bins at the more than 80-year-old plant, according to NCDOL investigators.

Those conditions had the potential to make the stored ammonium nitrate more volatile, increasing the risk of a destructive blast, the probe found.

The fire, which led to a voluntary evacuation affecting about 6,000 nearby residents, took days to extinguish and led to air-quality readings as much as seven times worse than what the EPA classifies as “hazardous.”