Four people who attended Republican National Convention events in Charlotte have tested positive for COVID-19, Mecklenburg County officials tweeted Friday morning. The people included two who attended the convention and two who worked as support staff, according to a county statement.

Nearly 800 COVID-19 tests were conducted among people attending or working at the convention, Mecklenburg reported. The four who tested positive were told to self-isolate and their close contacts were notified.

PHOTOS: The Republican National Convention in Charlotte

336-727-7316

@JournalRagan

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments