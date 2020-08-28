Four people who attended Republican National Convention events in Charlotte have tested positive for COVID-19, Mecklenburg County officials tweeted Friday morning. The people included two who attended the convention and two who worked as support staff, according to a county statement.
Nearly 800 COVID-19 tests were conducted among people attending or working at the convention, Mecklenburg reported. The four who tested positive were told to self-isolate and their close contacts were notified.
