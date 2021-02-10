After students rush Franklin St., Chapel Hill and UNC seek to better enforce COVID rules

Chapel Hill and UNC officials met Wednesday to talk about student compliance, violations and potential solutions — just days after about 1,000 students rushed Franklin Street following a win over Duke men's basketball Saturday night. Hundreds of students could be disenrolled for their participation in the celebration.

What happened was "not what they wanted to have happen," Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger said Wednesday afternoon.

She said they are looking ahead to the UNC home game against Duke on March 6, as well as to the ACC Tournament. They also are drafting an agreement for enforcing community standards off campus, including at most fraternity and sorority houses.

"We're doing a better job giving each other a head's up when things are starting to brew," Hemminger said. "We're starting to talk more ahead of time so we can prepare better."

In an email to town officials Monday, Chapel Hill Police Chief Chris Blue said town and UNC police officers had been on standby Saturday for post-game activity. Their plan focused on providing the resources necessary for street closures and traffic diversions if the crowd grew.