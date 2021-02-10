After students rush Franklin St., Chapel Hill and UNC seek to better enforce COVID rules

Chapel Hill and UNC officials met Wednesday to talk about student compliance, violations and potential solutions — just days after about 1,000 students rushed Franklin Street following a win over Duke men's basketball Saturday night. Hundreds of students could be disenrolled for their participation in the celebration.
What happened was "not what they wanted to have happen," Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger said Wednesday afternoon.
She said they are looking ahead to the UNC home game against Duke on March 6, as well as to the ACC Tournament. They also are drafting an agreement for enforcing community standards off campus, including at most fraternity and sorority houses.
"We're doing a better job giving each other a head's up when things are starting to brew," Hemminger said. "We're starting to talk more ahead of time so we can prepare better."
In an email to town officials Monday, Chapel Hill Police Chief Chris Blue said town and UNC police officers had been on standby Saturday for post-game activity. Their plan focused on providing the resources necessary for street closures and traffic diversions if the crowd grew.
Blue said given the early tipoff of the game and local COVID-19 restrictions, they were hopeful not to see much student activity. But police presence didn't deter students from rushing to the intersection from local bars and restaurants, blatantly disregarding state, town and university COVID rules.
UNC officials are reviewing more than 300 student conduct complaints from Saturday night, which could lead to students being kicked out of campus housing or disenrolled from classes.
Hemminger noted that most students get a warning for a first offense, unless it is especially egregious. There is no timeline for UNC to complete its investigation, she said.
UNC students are complying with the university's mandatory testing, according to the mayor. Students who live in the Chapel Hill or Carrboro area must get tested once a week, even if attending remote classes, and twice a week if they live on campus or have in-person classes.
The university also has asked students who swarmed Franklin Street on Saturday to isolate for six days and then get tested.
About 2,500 students were tested for COVID-19 on campus Monday — about 500 more students than the 7-day average. Five students tested positive, according to UNC's coronavirus dashboard.