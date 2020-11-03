Armed Trump supporter told to leave NC voting site. He was arrested when he came back.

The precinct is also Dunn's polling place, voter registration records show.

After voting Tuesday morning, Dunn continued to "loiter" in the area, police said in a statement Tuesday. When officers arrived around 10:40 a.m., a precinct official asked Dunn to leave and banned him from the site, according to CMPD. In its statement, the police department said Dunn was lawfully carrying the gun.

Dunn left but later returned, taking a seat in a folding chair not far from the entrance to the polling site with his gun on his hip and his dog.

Dunn told Observer reporter Theoden Janes that he had been verbally accosted Tuesday morning by people in Black Lives Matter T-shirts. He said he left the voting site when ordered to but decided to come back because he had been harassed by onlookers and "threatened with police force."

While talking with Janes, Dunn refused to give his last name, saying, "I don't know who's going to be watching these videos. And ... I fear for my life, 'cause there are lists out there of people like me who support Trump."

As Dunn talked with Janes, five police officers approached him and took him away in handcuffs. Dunn was charged with second-degree trespassing, CMPD officials said later.