ASHEVILLE — North Carolina's Biltmore Estate will cut 400 jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Asheville Citizen-Times reported Wednesday that the massive mansion-turned tourist destination had reopened on a limited basis on May 9.
But the the lingering pandemic will lead to the elimination of about 15% of its positions. They'll come through a combination of permanent layoffs and early retirements. That amounts to about 390 jobs.
Biltmore had temporarily laid off most of its 2,600 workers in late March during the beginning of the pandemic. It was the first closure since Word War II.
The 8,000-acre estate is anchored by a 250-room French chateau that was built by George Vanderbilt. It was completed in 1895 during the nation's Gilded Age. Biltmore has since become a tourist destination and draws about 1.4 million visitors each year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.