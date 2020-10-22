Court records: Man had guns, searched online for Biden home

KANNAPOLIS — A North Carolina man indicted last month on child pornography charges had searched earlier this year for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's home online, traveled near the home and wrote a checklist that ended with the word "execute," according to federal court documents.

The information was contained in documents related to a detention hearing for Alexander Hillel Treisman, held in U.S. District Court in Durham. A magistrate, in an order signed Oct. 8, ordered Treisman to remain in custody.

An officer with the U.S. Marshal's Service and the Joint Terrorism Task Force testified that a search of Treisman's electronic devices and account showed a timeline of internet searches between March and May of this year seeking information about Biden's home address, state gun laws, rifle parts and night vision goggles.

The officer also said the search turned up a meme Treisman posted in April with the caption "should I kill joe biden?" as well as purchasing an AR-15 in New Hampshire, according to the document. It also said the search determined that Treisman had traveled to a fast-food restaurant within 4 miles of Biden's home, and also wrote a checklist note ending with the word "execute."

The Secret Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday night.