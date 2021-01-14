Courts to reopen as NC chief justice prepares new COVID order

In his first week as chief justice, Paul Newby's administration is moving forward with reopening courts that have been closed in response to the pandemic.

After being sworn in during a virtual Jan. 6 ceremony as the 30th chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, Newby signaled he planned to reopen courts. His order was set to go into effect Thursday.

"That is a constitutional requirement, " he said. "Certainly open courts available for all of citizens is not a luxury, it's a mandate."

Figuring out how to keep court personnel safe and the courts open is the "great stress of our times," he said.

Newby, 65, a Republican, beat Cheri Beasley, a Democrat who was appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper, in a tight race that ended after a hand count of votes.

Newby has also asked Cooper to enhance the availability of the vaccine to courthouse personnel, but is moving forward with reopening courts regardless of the response.

The order states Newby is allowing Beasley's Dec. 14 order to expire. Beasley's order had stopped all but essential business in all state courts for 30 days, citing the recent spike in coronavirus cases.