Cunningham keeps low in NC Senate race marked by his affair

"I've taken responsibility for the hurt that I've caused in my personal life. I've apologized for it," Cunningham told reporters on Oct. 9. "I've said what I'm going to say about it."

Tillis and Republican allies are jumping on Cunningham's reticence, running ads that question his trustworthiness in contrast with his TV-commercial persona as an Army officer who rooted out corrupt military contractors in Iraq. Some feature veterans. Tillis' campaign also says he's given more than two dozen interviews since Cunningham's lone news conference.

Cunningham "has not been truthful and he has not been honorable," Tillis said in an interview with The Associated Press. "And then that raises a question about whether or not you can believe anything he said up to this point in terms of what he will and will not do if he gets elected to the Senate."

Cunningham has tried to frame the race on issues and ousting Tillis, who is seeking his second term. He's blamed Tillis for failing to expand COVID-19 relief and voting often to do away with President Barack Obama's health care law. Groups from the Human Rights Campaign to the North Carolina League of Conservation Voters to unions are coming to Cunningham's side.