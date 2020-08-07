Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital, based in Elkin, said it has hired Dr. Jonathan Snyder as the hospital's first-ever chief medical officer.
Snyder, an Elkin native, is board-certified in orthopedic surgery and a fellow in the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons. He will maintain his practice.
“Jonathan brings great vision, perspective and presence of mind to the executive team, and will be pivotal as we engage the entire organization in making our vision a reality,” Paul Hammes, the hospital's chief executive, said in a statement.
Snyder earned a biology degree with distinction at Duke University prior to completing medical school at Wake Forest University, then returning to Duke for a residency in orthopedic surgery.
Snyder joined Tri-County Orthopedic and Sports Medicine and the Chatham medical staff in 2009. He served as chief of surgery from 2014 to 2017 and has been chief of the medical staff since January 2018.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.