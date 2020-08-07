Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital, based in Elkin, said it has hired Dr. Jonathan Snyder as the hospital's first-ever chief medical officer.

Snyder, an Elkin native, is board-certified in orthopedic surgery and a fellow in the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons. He will maintain his practice.

“Jonathan brings great vision, perspective and presence of mind to the executive team, and will be pivotal as we engage the entire organization in making our vision a reality,” Paul Hammes, the hospital's chief executive, said in a statement.

Snyder earned a biology degree with distinction at Duke University prior to completing medical school at Wake Forest University, then returning to Duke for a residency in orthopedic surgery.

Snyder joined Tri-County Orthopedic and Sports Medicine and the Chatham medical staff in 2009. He served as chief of surgery from 2014 to 2017 and has been chief of the medical staff since January 2018.

 Richard Craver

rcraver@wsjournal.com

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

