CHARLOTTE — Five separate COVID-19 outbreaks in congregate living settings have emerged in Gaston County in recent days — a first for a county that, for months, avoided the virus spreading inside nursing facilities and senior living centers.
The announcement this week comes on the heels of Gaston County health officials warning of a "spike" in COVID-19 cases locally and noting that the positivity test rate there had tripled since mid-May.
The county had 1,946 cases as of Tuesday and was adding roughly 40 cases a day last week. By comparison, the county reported about seven new cases a day in late May. A total of 16 people in Gaston have died, the health department says.
With the new outbreaks, Gaston joins the nearly 70% of other N.C. counties reporting congregate living outbreaks, identified as two or more lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in one facility or location.
The Gaston County facilities with active outbreaks include Brian Center Health & Rehabilitation and Alexandria Place in Gastonia, Peak Resources and Carolina Care in Cherryville, and Holy Angels in Belmont. Each location has reported at least two cases of coronavirus. Brian Center has the highest number of confirmed cases at 17 cases, while Peak Resources has the second-highest number at 10 cases, according to a statement Tuesday from local health officials.
Each location reported a mix of residents and staff members testing positive for the virus. Two other facilities have had one case each and are waiting on test results to see if any others have been affected, Gaston officials said.
The facilities, according to the health department, are working to limit the spread of the virus, which is important since they house people who are more susceptible to the virus.
Also Tuesday, in Mecklenburg, county health officials reported three new COVID-19 outbreaks.
At Sunrise on Providence, health officials report two residents have tested positive. At University Place Nurse & Rehab, health officials report four staff members have tested positive. Details on the scope of the outbreak at a third facility, Freedom Home in Charlotte, were not released Tuesday.
Mecklenburg now has 29 outbreaks, a list that includes nursing homes, rehab centers, group homes, senior living facilities, childcare facilities and the Mecklenburg County Detention Center.
COVID-19 cases have also been increasing in Mecklenburg, and the state reported 15,950 total cases in the county on Wednesday. A total of 168 people with coronavirus have died in Mecklenburg, county health data show.
