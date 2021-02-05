Here's what you should and shouldn't do after getting a COVID vaccine shot

As vaccines for the coronavirus continue to roll out, questions still remain for some about how they should handle themselves and what they need to still be concerned about once they get a shot.

Here's what you need to know:

Do I need the second injection?

Yes. Both COVID-19 vaccines available right now require two injections, spaced weeks apart.

The second dose of the Pfizer vaccine is given three weeks after the first — Moderna's two doses are spaced four weeks apart.

Everyone who gets the first dose should get the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris said this week.

"Don't assume that first dose is going to give you all the protection you need," she said. "You need to follow up with your second dose."

That's because the second dose increases your protection from the coronavirus, according to Atrium Health.

And experts say the appearance of new — more contagious — strains of the virus could prompt a potential uptick in cases.

Can I stop wearing a mask?