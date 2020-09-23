Mount Airy, East Bend and Boone get state grants for parks and recreation projects

Three Triad and Northwest North Carolina communities received a combined $622,500 in state Parks and Recreation grants, the governor's office announced Tuesday. Awardees must match funds dollar-for-dollar.

The fourth phase of Mount Airy's Granite City Greenway Connector received the largest grant at $350,000.

East Bend's Town Square project gained $200,000, while Boone Greenway Skate Park received $72,500.

Altogether, the B.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund awarded $4.98 million toward 16 projects in the state.

Local communities applied for the grants to fund land acquisition, development and renovation of public park and recreation areas.

Each year, the N.C. Parks and Recreation Authority is required to allocate 30% of its total funding to local government projects. The maximum grant awarded for a single project was $500,000.

Richard Craver