Prosecutors: Men in gun conspiracy had white supremacy ties

The indictment said Collins and Kryscuk would eventually discuss the three steps they felt were necessary to effect the change in the country they were seeking, including "knocking down The System, mounting it and smashing (its) face until it has been beaten past the point of death."

"Second order of business . . . is the seizing of territory and the Balkanization of North America," Kryscuk wrote in February 2017, according to authorities. "Buying property in remote areas that are already predominantly white and right leaning, networking with locals, training, farming, and stockpiling. Essentially we are laying the framework for a guerilla organization and a takeover of local government and industry."

"As time goes on in this conflict, we will expand our territories and slowly take back the land that is rightfully ours. ... As we build our forces and our numbers, we will move into the urban areas and clear them· out. This will be a ground war very reminiscent of Iraq as we will essentially be facing an insurgent force made up of criminals and gang members," Kryscuk wrote.

According to the news release, Iron March shut down in late 2017.