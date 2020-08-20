In this Oct. 28, 2018, file photo, Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera walks across the field before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Charlotte, N.C. The Washington Redskins have hired Rivera as their new coach on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn, FIle)
A team spokesman confirmed Thursday night Rivera was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma. The team said Rivera detected it in a lymph node from a self-care check and that the prognosis is good for him to make a full recovery.
Rivera, 58, is expected to continue coaching for now after consulting with doctors and oncology specialists.
“For now, Coach has asked that the team keep things business as usual and remain focused, but a ‘Plan B’ is in place if it is determined that he should take some time off,” the team said in a statement. “Coach Rivera wishes to extend his thanks to the team doctors and athletic trainers, and all of the healthcare specialists who will be assisting him through his treatment plan.”
Rivera retweeted the statement saying he and his family members “thank you ALL for your love and support.”
ESPN first reported Rivera’s diagnosis, saying it was lymph node cancer, and later clarified it was squamous cell carcinoma in his neck. ESPN reported Rivera got the diagnosis two weeks ago and told his team Thursday.
Rivera was hired as Washington’s coach and put in charge of football operations in January. He is the first minority coach in franchise history.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.