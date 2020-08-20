Former Panthers head coach Ron Rivera has been diagnosed with lymph node cancer, per an ESPN report.

Rivera, 58, was diagnosed after performing a self check. The cancer is in early stages and is considered "very treatable and cureable."

The Washington head coach has consulted with numerous doctors and experts and is planning to continue coaching.

"I was stunned. But I was angry because I feel like I feel like I'm in best health I've been in," Rivera told ESPN.

He told his team the news this evening.

"Some were stunned," Rivera told ESPN of their reaction. "A bunch came up and wished me well. I said, 'I'm going to be a little more cranky, so don't piss me off.' "

Rivera is known for being well-liked throughout the NFL community. He and his family, including his wife, Stephanie, were pillars of the Charlotte community during their time with the Panthers.

He has dealt with significant controversy since becoming the head coach in Washington, including the team undergoing a name change.

After spending almost nine full seasons coaching the Panthers, Rivera was fired with nine games remaining in the 2019 season. He finished with 76-63 record (.546), the winningest head coach in franchise history.