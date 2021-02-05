Secrecy and misleading communications marred UNC's Silent Sam deals, settlement shows

By listing those board members as authors, any reasonable person would interpret that they were behind the decision, according to Stevens.

"The op-ed was a lie," Stevens said. "Had they told the truth in the first place, there wouldn't have been any reason to sue those five members."

Holmes told The News & Observer this week that the board and the system work interchangeably and the op-ed was meant to be clarifying and put the facts out there. Holmes said he didn't negotiate directly with anyone on the settlement, but was consulted throughout the process and reported back to individuals as needed.

Rucho, who's no longer on the board, said he did not have anything to say this week. Murphy, Allison and Nelson could not be reached for comment.

How the two Silent Sam deals were made

The UNC System released a summary on Monday revealing how the two Silent Sam deals came about as part of the DTH settlement agreement. It said the deals were initiated by the threat of a lawsuit from the SCV, which wanted the statue restored to campus.

To prevent that from happening, the university system first paid the SCV $74,999 in exchange for them not to hold events on campus.