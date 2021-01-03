State of film in Wilmington promising with four projects already set for 2021

'This Country'

This Fox comedy is an adaptation of a BBC Three series of the same name and marks the first half-hour series to ever film in Wilmington. The series shot for only one day in Wilmington in March before being shut down for COVID-19. Based on just that day of filming and additional scripts, the network ordered it to series. The docu-com series (think the fake documentary format of "The Office" and "Parks and Recreation") follows two cousins Kelly (Chelsea Holmes) and Shrub Mallet (Sam Straley) as they are trailed by a documentary crew hoping to get a peek into their small-town life. Seann William Scott, Aya Cash, Taylor Ortega, YouTuber Krystal Smith and Desmin Borges costar. "Bridesmaids" director Paul Feig directed the first three episodes, which have focused production on Wilmington and places in Pender County. Production is slated to last through late February, and Fox is likely to premiere the show in the spring — though it could be held until fall depending on COVID-19.