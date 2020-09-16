Timberlake plans home-furnishings celebration sale
Bob Timberlake Inc. said Tuesday that it has scheduled a “once-in-a-lifetime” sale of the artist’s home-furnishings pieces at the Timberlake Gallery, 1714 E. Center St. in Lexington.
The event represents the latest attempt to celebrate Timberlake’s 50th anniversary as an artist. Timberlake, 83, said he has no plans to retire.
The home furnishings-sale opens to the public Friday with a grand-opening event on Sept. 25 with a drawing for special prizes and a sweepstakes. Prices are projected to be between 40% and 80% off. Some items have been signed by Timberlake.
Pieces will include manufacturers, such as Century, Wildwood, Highland House, Howard Miller, USA Leather, Leather Italia, Jessica Charles, Spectra Home and Southerland Bedding.
An art exhibition remains postponed until either later this year or early 2021. However, there will be select original art, personal studies and framed limited edition prints offered at discounted prices for the first time.
For more information, go to www.bobtimberlake.com.
Richard Craver
Local CVS Pharmacy property sold for $2.42 million
A Florida commercial real-estate group has spent $2.42 million to purchase the CVS Pharmacy location at 3592 Yadkinville Road in Winston-Salem, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.
The buyer of the 1.2-acre property is Fulton Street Investment Partners LLC of Delray Beach, Fla.
The seller is Winston-Salem Yadkinville LLC of Clifton, N.J. The sale was completed Sept. 2.
Richard Craver
Five new film productions planned for N.C.
The N.C. Commerce Department said Tuesday that five new productions have been approved for state Film and Entertainment Grants. The productions are projected to generate a direct in-state spend of more than $107 million combined, while creating 8,671 job opportunities, including 650 crew positions.
“USS Christmas” is a made-for-television movie about a newspaper reporter who finds love on an aircraft carrier. The production will film in the greater Wilmington area and is eligible to receive a grant rebate up to $1.1 million.
“A Nashville Christmas Carol” will film in the greater Charlotte area and tells the story of a busy film director and producer who is visited by the Ghosts of Country music past and present. The production has been approved for a grant rebate up to $1.1 milliion.
“Parkside” is a feature-length film that is a relaunch of a classic franchise with a modern twist. Filming at the EUE/Screen Gems Studios in Wilmington, this production is approved for a film and entertainment grant rebate up to $7 million.
“Delilah” is a new series from Warner Bros. Television for OWN. Filming in and around Charlotte, the series is eligible for a grant rebate up to $5.41 million.
The second season of Starz series “Hightown” will film in the greater Wilmington area and has been approved for a grant rebate of up to $12 million.
Richard Craver
First Bancorp board declares 18-cent dividend
The board of directors of First Bancorp declared Tuesday an 18-cent cash dividend on its common stock.
The dividend is payable Oct. 23 to shareholders registered as of Sept. 30.
The dividend represents a 50% increase over the dividend paid in the same period in 2019.
