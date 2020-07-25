WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.
Along with the week’s roll call votes, the Senate also passed the Driftnet Modernization and Bycatch Reduction Act (S. 906), to improve the management of driftnet fishing.
House votes
QUELLING INSURRECTIONS: The House has approved an amendment sponsored by Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, to the William M. (Mac) Thornberry National Defense Authorization Act (H.R. 6395). The amendment would require presidential certification to Congress of the inability of a state to suppress insurrections in order for the president to invoke Insurrection Act authority to deploy active-duty members of the military in response to civil unrest. Escobar said the certification requirement “can ensure that Insurrection Act authority, when used, is consistent with our history of preserving peace and civil rights in America.” An opponent, Rep. Doug Lamborn, R-Colo., said it “would hinder and delay needed action to preserve domestic peace,” and diminish the ability to effectively counter unrest. The vote, on July 20, was 215 yeas to 190 nays.
NAYS: Foxx (NC) R-NC (5th), Walker R-NC (6th) NOT VOTING: Budd R-NC (13th)
TESTING NUCLEAR WEAPONS: The House has approved an amendment sponsored by Rep. Ben McAdams, D-Utah, to the William M. (Mac) Thornberry National Defense Authorization Act (H.R. 6395). The amendment would block funding for any explosive nuclear weapons test. McAdams said: “Nuclear clouds must never again threaten the health and safety of those living downwind.” An opponent, Rep. Michael R. Turner, R-Ohio, said ongoing limited tests of nuclear weapons were needed to ensure the reliability and safety of the weapons. The vote, on July 21, was 227 yeas to 179 nays.
NAYS: Foxx (NC) R-NC (5th), Walker R-NC (6th), Budd R-NC (13th)
FEDERAL WILDERNESS LANDS: The House has approved an amendment sponsored by Rep. Diane DeGette, D-Colo., to the William M. (Mac) Thornberry National Defense Authorization Act (H.R. 6395). The amendment would designate close to 1.4 million acres of federal government land in western states as wilderness, with resulting restrictions on human use of the land. The vote, on July 21, was 234 yeas to 179 nays.
NAYS: Foxx (NC) R-NC (5th), Walker R-NC (6th), Budd R-NC (13th)
PRIVATE STUDENT LOANS: The House has approved an amendment sponsored by Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-Pa., to the William M. (Mac) Thornberry National Defense Authorization Act (H.R. 6395). The amendment would have the federal government spend up to $10,000 per borrower to pay down private-sector student loans. The vote, on July 21, was 217 yeas to 198 nays.
NAYS: Foxx (NC) R-NC (5th), Walker R-NC (6th), Budd R-NC (13th)
MILITARY SPENDING: The House has passed the William M. (Mac) Thornberry National Defense Authorization Act (H.R. 6395), sponsored by Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., to authorize fiscal 2021 military spending, including military construction programs, at the Defense Department, as well as military programs at the Energy Department. Smith said the bill included efforts to save billions of dollars by cutting unneeded spending. The vote, on July 21, was 295 yeas to 125 nays.
YEAS: Foxx (NC) R-NC (5th)
NAYS: Walker R-NC (6th), Budd R-NC (13th)
TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS: The House has approved an amendment sponsored by Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., to the Fostering Undergraduate Talent by Unlocking Resources for Education Act (H.R. 2486). The amendment would end the travel restrictions into the U.S. that President Trump placed on 13 countries and establish new rules for possible future restrictions. The vote, on July 22, was 233 yeas to 183 nays.
NAYS: Foxx (NC) R-NC (5th), Walker R-NC (6th), Budd R-NC (13th)
BORDER SCREENING: The House has approved an amendment sponsored by Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., to the Fostering Undergraduate Talent by Unlocking Resources for Education Act (H.R. 2486). The amendment would state that people detained for secondary screening at the U.S. border have the right to legal counsel and contact with interested parties. The vote, on July 22, was 231 yeas to 184 nays.
NAYS: Foxx (NC) R-NC (5th), Walker R-NC (6th), Budd R-NC (13th)
GOVERNMENT LANDS: The House has concurred in the Senate amendments to the Great American Outdoors Act (H.R. 1957), to establish the National Parks and Public Land Legacy Restoration Fund for covering maintenance backlogs at various federal land management agencies, and establish dedicated funding sources for the Land and Water Conservation Fund. The vote, on July 22, was 310 yeas to 107 nays.
YEAS: Foxx (NC) R-NC (5th), Budd R-NC (13th)
NAYS: Walker R-NC (6th)
STATUES IN THE CAPITOL: The House has passed a bill (H.R. 7573), sponsored by House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., that would replace the bust of Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger Taney that is in the U.S. Capitol with a bust of Justice Thurgood Marshall, as well as remove from public display statues of three men who took part in the Confederate rebellion in the Civil War. The vote, on July 22, was 305 yeas to 113 nays.
YEAS: Foxx (NC) R-NC (5th), Walker R-NC (6th)
NAYS: Budd R-NC (13th)
Senate votes
BUDGET DIRECTOR: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Russell Vought to serve as director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB). Vought was deputy director at the OMB from February 2018 until January 2019, when he was named the agency’s acting director. ” The vote, on July 20, was 51 yeas to 45 nays.
NOT VOTING: Burr R-NC
YEAS: Tillis R-NC
POLICE USE OF MILITARY PROPERTY: The Senate has approved an amendment sponsored by Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., to the National Defense Authorization Act (S. 4049). The amendment would set out conditions and limits on the transfer of military property to police and other law enforcement agencies. The vote, on July 21, was 90 yeas to 10 nays.
YEAS: Burr R-NC, Tillis R-NC
SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING: The Senate has approved an amendment sponsored by Sen. Jon Cornyn, R-Texas, to the National Defense Authorization Act (S. 4049). The amendment would establish various subsidies for promoting the domestic manufacture of semiconductor chips. The vote, on July 21, was 96 yeas to 4 nays.
YEAS: Burr R-NC, Tillis R-NC
CUTTING MILITARY SPENDING: The Senate has rejected an amendment sponsored by Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Vt., to the National Defense Authorization Act (S. 4049). The amendment would have cut 2021 spending on the military by $74 billion, with the $74 billion redirected to grant programs for funding various programs at state and local governments that serve counties with high poverty levels. The vote, on July 22, was 23 yeas to 77 nays.
NAYS: Burr R-NC, Tillis R-NC
AGENT ORANGE: The Senate has approved an amendment sponsored by Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., to the National Defense Authorization Act (S. 4049). The amendment would add bladder cancer, hypothyroidism, and Parkinson’s disease to the list of medical conditions associated with Agent Orange for Vietnam War veterans receiving Veterans’ Administration benefits. The vote, on July 22, was 94 yeas to 6 nays.
YEAS: Burr R-NC, Tillis R-NC
MILITARY SPENDING: The Senate has passed the National Defense Authorization Act (S. 4049), sponsored by Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., to authorize fiscal 2021 military spending, including military construction programs, at the Defense Department, as well as military programs at the Energy Department. The vote, on July 23, was 86 yeas to 14 nays.
YEAS: Burr R-NC, Tillis R-NC
