Trump holds rally in Lumberton, NC, days after supporting recognition for Lumbee Tribe

"People recognize that Lumbees are an important voting constituency," said Malinda Maynor Lowery, history professor at UNC-Chapel Hill.

Lowery, who is also a member of the tribe, said many Lumbee people do not prefer one political party over another.

"Lumbee people vote along the lines of whatever we think will fulfill the goal of self determination," said Lowery.

She said that historically federal recognition is often determined by which groups have the most political sway in the federal government at the time.

"The federal government has changed, sort of moved the goalposts, on what a what qualifies or makes the tribe eligible for federal recognition," Lowery said. "The only explanation for those changes and the inconsistency is that politics matters a lot more than cultural legitimacy."

For much of the battle for recognition, the Eastern Band of Cherokee fought against the Lumbee. They've alleged that the Lumbee shouldn't be recognized as a tribe for many reasons, including history and culture. When Trump came out in support of federal recognition for the Lumbee, Principal Chief of the Eastern Band Richard Sneed denounced the move as a political ploy.