Initial unemployment-insurance benefit claims in North Carolina remained on the decline last week, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.
North Carolina experienced a 35.5% decrease, to 17,402, for the week that ended Aug. 1.
Nationwide, there were 1.19 million initial claims filed last week, compared with the revised figure of 1.43 million for the week that ended July 25. Claims have surpassed the 1 million mark for 20 consecutive weeks.
The national peak to date was the 6.87 million claims filed the week that ended March 28.
The nationwide total of UI claims filed since March 15 is 53.8 million, though that number could be affected by individuals filing multiple claims if they had multiple jobs. There were 32.1 million individuals with an active claim as of July 18, up from 30.2 million as of July 11.
North Carolina had the 13th highest UI claim filings in the nation last week. The state’s highest weekly total for UI claims related to the COVID-19 pandemic is 172,745 for the week that ended March 28.
Bill Adams, a senior economist with PNC Financial Services Group, said “initial and continuing claims are at extremely high levels, and indicate that many employers continued to lay off workers in July.”
“Further complicating the picture, the expiration of ($600 weekly) extended unemployment insurance benefits may be clouding the signal from the claims data” by discouraging some newly furloughed or laid-off from filing a claim.
Adams said if Congress does not extended the primary federal UI program, whether at $200 to $600 a week, the aggregate household income could drop by as much as $75 billion per month beginning in August.
“That would cause a large net decline in household income in the third quarter and create a very large headwind to the recovery,” Adams said.
N.C. update
Meanwhile, the filing of state and federal unemployment insurance claims in the state dropped again Wednesday.
The N.C. Division of Employment Security reported there were 4,820 state and federal filed claims.
New daily claims have been below 10,000 for 12 of the last 13 days. The 3,064 claims on Saturday was the lowest daily count since mid-March.
Since mid-March, 1.22 million North Carolinians have filed a combined 2.09 million state and federal jobless claims.
Some people have been required to file a second claim — after being determined to be ineligible for initial state benefits — in order to qualify for federal benefits that often include extended state benefits.
About 28.5% of the 4.23 million North Carolinians considered in the state’s workforce as of mid-June have filed a state or federal unemployment claim.
About 69% of claimants, or 844,213, have been approved for benefits, while 24%, or 285,806, were determined to not be eligible.
North Carolinians altogether have received $6.77 billion in state and federal UI benefits since March 15, primarily coming from the weekly $600 supplement that Congress allowed to expire on July 26.
The state’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund was at close to $3.85 billion before the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic began. Since then, $1.56 billion has been paid out, or 40.5% of the fund’s total, including about $20 million since July 26.
By comparison, $4.61 billion came from the federal pandemic unemployment compensation (PUC) program.
The $3 trillion federal CARES Act stimulus package, passed in late April, extends state benefits by up to 13 weeks for most claimants once they exhaust their 12 weeks of regular state benefits.
Even though the 13 weeks are paid by the federal government, the weekly amount adheres to state benefit guidelines of a $350 maximum. The federal pandemic unemployment-assistance (PUA) program has paid $346.9 million.
The 13-week extension is not automatic. According to the U.S. Labor Department, claimants “need to apply for them,” which could delay payments.
North Carolina can provide up to 9.6 weeks of the extended benefits package to claimants once they exhaust their 13 PEUC weeks. The EB payments are available only “during period of high unemployment in a state.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.