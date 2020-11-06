Virginia governor seeks $1M to probe racism claims at VMI

"There's no police accountability language in there," she said. "There is nothing in this (bill) that would prevent a person having a mental health crisis from getting a death sentence."

Northam also signed a bill that will allow judges instead of juries to decide sentences in criminal cases. Virginia is currently one of only six states that allow juries to sentence criminal defendants. The new law turns the sentencing responsibility over to judges, except when a defendant specifically requests sentencing by a jury. The change will become effective in July.

Critics of the current system said sentences given by juries are often more severe than sentences handed down by judges.

The bill's sponsor, Democratic Sen. Joe Morrissey, said many people charged with crimes in Virginia are so fearful of getting a harsh sentence from a jury that they often accept a plea deal from prosecutors that includes a longer sentence than they would typically get from a judge.

"After 224 years, Virginia has finally passed a law that levels the playing field between prosecutors and defendants," Morrissey said Friday.