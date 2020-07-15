In this Feb. 21, 2019, photo, Mark Harris, Republican candidate in North Carolina's 9th congressional race, makes a statement before the State Board of Elections calling for a new election during the fourth day of a public evidentiary hearing on the 9th congressional district voting irregularities investigation at the North Carolina State Bar in Raleigh, N.C. A local prosecutor says the former North Carolina congressional candidate won’t face state charges in an absentee ballot fraud investigation that’s already led to indictments against his hired political operative and a new election.