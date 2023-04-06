A line of potentially severe weather will move into the Triad Thursday afternoon to usher in a preholiday period of wet weather that could drop as much as 4 inches of rain through Saturday before skies clear for Easter, according to forecasters.

Damaging winds and large hail are the primary threats in the Triad Thursday, the National Weather Service’s Raleigh Office said in an advisory.

The highest likelihood for storms is from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. The forecast calls for more than a half-inch of rain from 3 p.m. to midnight, with higher amounts possible from storms.

There is a 60% chance of rain or storms Thursday with high temperatures in the low 80s, and an 80% chance of rain or storms overnight as lows dips into the mid-50s, the weather service said.

Friday's forecast is anything but good. Wet, blustery conditions are expected as temperatures plummet into the mid-40s by 5 p.m. The likelihood of rain Friday is 100%, with wind gusts as high as 23 mph.

Cold, rainy and windy weather is expected to continue Friday night and Saturday, with little change in temperatures. The chances for precipitation are 90% Friday night and 80% Saturday, when the forecast high is just 44 degrees. That would mark a nearly 40-degree departure from Thursday’s expected high.

Minor flooding is possible in some areas late in the weekend and early next week, according to the weather service.

The Easter forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-50s.