Classics Series
Classics Location: Reynolds Auditorium, 301 N. Hawthorne Road in Winston-Salem.
Classics 1: Violin Concerto by Johannes Brahms
- Sept. 23, 7:30 p.m.
- Sept. 24, 3 p.m.
- Guest artist Kristen Lee makes her Winston-Salem debut with Johannes Brahms's Violin Concerto.
Classics 2: Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's Piano Concerto No. 1
- Nov. 11, 7:30 p.m.
- Nov. 12, 3 p.m.
- Pianist Michelle Cann makes her first appearance with the Winston-Salem Symphony playing Tchaikovsky's Piano Concerto No. 1.
Classics 3: Douglas J. Cuomo's A Raft, The Sky, The Wild Sea and Claude Debussy's La Mer
- Jan. 6, 7:30 p.m.
- Jan. 7, 3 p.m.
- Grammy-winning saxophonist, composer, and producer Joe Lovano makes his Winston-Salem Symphony debut on Claude Debussy's La Mer. Plus, a new concerto co-commissioned by the Winston-Salem Symphony will be performed.
Classics 4: Giovanni Bottesini's Concerto for Double Bass No. 2, Edgar Myer's Concerto for Double Bass, and Antonín Dvořák's Symphony No. 9
- March 2, 7:30 p.m.
- March 3, 3 p.m.
- Grammy Award-winning and MacArthur Award-winning bassist Edgar Meyer joins the Winston-Salem Symphony for a Giovanni Bottesini concerto. Myer will also perform his own folk-flavored double bass concerto.
Classics 5: Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 9
- April 13, 7:30 p.m.
- April 14, 3 p.m.
- The Winston-Salem Symphony Chorus takes the stage at Wait Chapel on the campus of Wake Forest University for Beethoven's Symphony No. 9 with its groundbreaking "Ode to Joy."
Classics 6: Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov's Scheherazade
- May 4, 7:30 p.m.
- May 5, 3 p.m.
- The closing concert of the season is a showcase of all Winston-Salem Symphony orchestra musicians. The concert features Rimsky-Korsakov's classic Scheherazade paired with Matthew Aucoin's Eurydice Suite, which was co-commissioned by the Winston-Salem Symphony.
Pops Series
Pops Location: Reynolds Auditorium, 301 N. Hawthorne Road in Winston-Salem.
A Carolina Christmas: "Home Alone"
- Nov. 25, 7:30 p.m.
- Nov. 26, 3 p.m.
- The Winston-Salem Symphony plays the soundtrack alongside a live chorus synced with the movie on the big screen.
Ricky Skaggs: One Night Only
- Feb. 3, 7:30 p.m.
- Bluegrass legend and 15-time Grammy winner Ricky Skaggs returns to perform with the Winston-Salem Symphony. Scaggs last appeared on the Reynolds stage alongside the Winston-Salem Symphony in 2019.
The Music of Fleetwood Mac
- April 6, 7:30 p.m.
- The world-class singers of Jeans 'n' Classics return to perform Fleetwood Mac's hits symphonically arranged and played by the Winston-Salem Symphony.
An Evening with Nia Imani Franklin
- May 11, 7:30 p.m.
- Miss America 2019, Nia Imani Franklin returns to perform with the Winston-Salem Symphony. Franklin has programmed an evening from her gospel and R&B songbook.
Additional Concerts
Considering Matthew Shepard
- Oct. 29, 3:00 p.m.
- An oratorio that encompasses, transforms and transcends tragedy.
- Location: Wait Chapel at Wake Forest University
Handel's Messiah
- Dec. 23, 7:30 p.m.
- Handel's Messiah is one of the most celebrated oratorios of all time, beloved for its beauty, drama, and its famous "Hallelujah" chorus. Join the Winston-Salem Symphony for this favorite holiday tradition.
