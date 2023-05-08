A suspect fleeing from a sheriff’s deputy in what was believed to be a stolen car made a U-turn on the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway Monday afternoon and crashed head-on into a car traveling the opposite direction, authorities said.

The man driving the wrong-way car and a teenage boy and girl in the other car died at the scene of the crash, the N.C. Highway Patrol said.

A woman who heard the crash saw one of the cars in flames immediately after the crash, and saw a law-enforcement officer as he tried unsuccessfully to open up one of the cars.

The westbound lanes of the beltway were closed all afternoon between New Walkertown and Baux Mountain roads.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said authorities received a call about 12:21 p.m. about a silver 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis that had been stolen from a home in the 7900 block of Old School House Road, which is off Red Bank Road in northern Forsyth County. The caller gave authorities a description and tag information about the Grand Marquis.

A deputy traveling north on Baux Mountain Road spotted the Grand Marquis traveling south on Baux Mountain near Dolphin Drive, which is just to the north of the beltway interchange. The sheriff’s office said the deputy turned around and turned on his lights and siren to stop the Grand Marquis, but the suspect vehicle continued south on Baux Mountain Road.

The Grand Marquis turned right as if heading west on the beltway, authorities said, but when the suspect got the car to the bottom of the ramp he made a U-turn and drove east against the flow of traffic.

Trooper Kevin Barringer of the highway patrol said the Grand Marquis attained a high rate of speed as it traveled east in the wrong direction. He said the westbound car on the beltway, with the two teenagers inside, attempted to swerve left to avoid a collision but that didn’t work.

The sheriff’s office said 70 seconds elapsed between when the pursuing deputy turned on his blue lights and siren at Dolphin Drive, and when the two cars collided on the beltway. Barringer said that deputy had slowed his pursuit somewhat once he realized the Grand Marquis had gone the wrong direction.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy that started the chase and another deputy who arrived shortly thereafter tried to render aid to the crash victims.

Vickie Snead, who lives in sight of the beltway, said she had gotten home and heard a siren, which was not unusual, then heard a crash. She saw a silver car and a black car that had struck each other. The front of the black car was demolished, and the silver car was resting partly on the outer guard rail – and burning.

Snead saw a man she believes was a law enforcement officer trying to open the doors of the black car. She saw him yanking on a handle but the door wouldn’t budge. The burning silver car started making popping sounds, she said. It looked like the officer then backed away, she said, and she went back inside, fearing an explosion.

“I felt that if anybody was still inside, they were probably dead,” she said. “Because it was burning so fast, and I didn’t see any extra people walking around on the road, as if they had gotten out of the window … there wasn’t anyone except I believe a policeman attempting to open the car doors.”

Other crashes

Monday’s fatality was the second in the past six months involving a chase initiated by Forsyth deputies.

On Dec. 2 of 2022, a 21-year-old man died following a high-speed pursuit by a Forsyth sheriff’s deputy and subsequent wreck. The chase ended at 9:40 p.m. when a Honda Accord driven by Jovannie Perez Sotelo of Winston Salem crashed into a bystander’s vehicle after running a stoplight at the intersection of East Clemmonsville and Thomasville roads.

That came a little more than two years after 13-year-old Reuben Charlie Pledger IV, a passenger in a car being chased by Forsyth deputies, died when the vehicle ran off the road and hit a utility pole in the 900 block of Patterson Avenue at 12:25 a.m. in August 2000.

The 17-year-old driver, Kmya Amari Renee Wynn of Avera Avenue, was charged with felony death by motor vehicle, felony fleeing to elude arrest and speeding. The arrest warrant for the speeding charge alleged that Wynn was driving 92 mph in a 35-mph zone.

At least two other chases initiated by Forsyth deputies have led to non-fatal crashes in the past six months.

On Dec. 30 of 2022, a 15-minute pursuit ended when a vehicle crashed into a fence off U.S. 52. No one was injured in that incident or another one involving Forsyth deputies on U.S. 52 March 21 that resulted in a vehicle crashing into a fence.

Forsyth deputies also have assisted other agencies – including the Winston-Salem Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol – in recent chases that resulted in crashes.

