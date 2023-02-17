Tesla, the electric-vehicle powerhouse led by enigmatic tech magnate Elon Musk, is eyeing the Triad for its third North Carolina sales and service center.

A Charlotte development firm representing the Austin, Texas-based company is asking the city of High Point to rezone a 5.7-acre tract on Main Street to clear the way for the project. The property is anchored by a 42,680-square-foot retail building that once housed a Gold Gym.

If approved, the Tesla facility would put High Point in rare territory. The company’s only existing North Carolina operations are in Raleigh and the Charlotte area, and legislation passed by the N.C. General Assembly is 2019 limits Tesla to a half-dozen sales and service centers in the state.

That law actually gave Tesla permission to do something in North Carolina that other automobile manufacturers can’t: sell their products directly to customers and not through a dealership.

Other EV-only manufacturers including VinFast, a Vietnamese company planning a factory in Chatham County, and Charlotte-based Arrival have no such waiver from the state’s sales law, which is backed by the powerful North Carolina Automobile Dealers Association.

Another electric vehicle maker, Rivian, cited the state’s dealership requirements last year when it picked Georgia over North Carolina for a $5 billion manufacturing facility.

"The foundation of our business model is direct-to-customer sales and service," the Irvine, California-based company told state officials. "Unfortunately, North Carolina's law as it currently stands would prohibit us from being able to do that."

Georgia has similar sales restrictions, but Rivian executives said they were swayed by the possibility that that state law could be revised to allow the company to bypass dealers — something that hasn’t happened yet.

“This issue is coming to a head because there are new car manufacturers emerging that offer vehicles directly to consumers, without using the old system of franchised dealerships for sales and service,” explained the Electrification Coalition, a national organization that promotes the transition to EVs. “Consumers in many other states have access to these vehicles, but North Carolinians are forced to travel to other states if they want to purchase vehicles from these companies. And if they do purchase one, they must leave the state again to receive maintenance service from the manufacturer.”

Traditional automakers producing EVs sell those vehicles through dealerships along with their gas-powered cars and trucks.

Tesla, the world’s largest EV manufacturer, said it sold 1.3 million cars in 2022, a 40 percent increase from the year before. The company is responsible for two-thirds of electric vehicle sales in the U.S., and has developed its own nationwide network of exclusive charging stations.

Tesla said this week it would make 7,500 of its chargers available to owners of other EV brands by 2024.

The company lists nearly 50 charging stations — typically with eight to 12 ports — in North Carolina.

Winston-Salem-based Lowe’s Foods has installed Tesla chargers outside three of its North Carolina stores, including 12 plugs at its Clemmons location that went live about two months ago.

Tesla vehicle prices range from $44,000 to nearly $100,000.